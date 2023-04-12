April 12, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|27945
|—
|85
|Sep
|27880
|—
|80
|Dec
|27675
|—
|85
|Mar
|27680
|—
|80
|Tue.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4137.5
|4177.7
|4113.5
|4119.0
|—17.5
|Sep
|4173.2
|4212.0
|4149.7
|4155.2
|—18.0
|Dec
|4228.0
|4228.0
|4185.0
|4188.7
|—18.8
|Mar
|4222.7
|—19.0
|Jun
|4254.0
|—18.0
|Sep
|4280.0
|—18.0
|Dec
|4303.0
|—18.0
|Mar
|4337.0
|—18.0
|Jun
|4352.0
|—18.0
|Dec
|4396.0
|—18.0
|Dec
|4480.0
|—18.0
|Dec
|4565.0
|—18.0
|Est. sales 1,804,596.
|Tue.'s sales 1,182,318
|Tue.'s open int 2,248,469
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|101.17
|—2.19
|Jun
|101.79
|101.83
|101.11
|101.17
|—2.19
|Jul
|100.91
|—.71
|Sep
|101.53
|101.54
|100.91
|100.91
|—2.17
|Dec
|100.74
|—2.11
|Mar
|100.58
|—2.10
|Est. sales 15,808.
|Tue.'s sales 7,795
|Tue.'s open int 33,076
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Apr
|28115
|28115
|27930
|27930
|—
|75
|May
|27910
|—
|75
|Jun
|28060
|28235
|27910
|27945
|—
|80
|Jul
|27860
|—
|75
|Sep
|27880
|—
|80
|Dec
|27675
|—
|80
|Mar
|27680
|—
|75
|Jun
|27605
|—
|75
|Sep
|27535
|—
|75
|Dec
|27465
|—
|75
|Mar
|27395
|—
|75
|Jun
|27325
|—
|75
|Sep
|27255
|—
|75
|Dec
|27185
|—
|75
|Mar
|27115
|—
|75
|Dec
|26905
|—
|75
|Dec
|26630
|—
|70
|Dec
|26350
|—
|70
|Est. sales 20,109.
|Tue.'s sales 18,316
|Tue.'s open int 39,569,
|up 678