AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Index fut.

April 12, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun2794585
Sep2788080
Dec2767585
Mar2768080
Tue.'s open int n.a.
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4137.54177.74113.54119.0—17.5
Sep4173.24212.04149.74155.2—18.0
Dec4228.04228.04185.04188.7—18.8
Mar4222.7—19.0
Jun4254.0—18.0
Sep4280.0—18.0
Dec4303.0—18.0
Mar4337.0—18.0
Jun4352.0—18.0
Dec4396.0—18.0
Dec4480.0—18.0
Dec4565.0—18.0
Est. sales 1,804,596. Tue.'s sales 1,182,318
Tue.'s open int 2,248,469
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
May101.17—2.19
Jun101.79101.83101.11101.17—2.19
Jul100.91—.71
Sep101.53101.54100.91100.91—2.17
Dec100.74—2.11
Mar100.58—2.10
Est. sales 15,808. Tue.'s sales 7,795
Tue.'s open int 33,076
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Apr2811528115279302793075
May2791075
Jun2806028235279102794580
Jul2786075
Sep2788080
Dec2767580
Mar2768075
Jun2760575
Sep2753575
Dec2746575
Mar2739575
Jun2732575
Sep2725575
Dec2718575
Mar2711575
Dec2690575
Dec2663070
Dec2635070
Est. sales 20,109. Tue.'s sales 18,316
Tue.'s open int 39,569, up 678
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.