March 24, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|27115
|+85
|Sep
|27060
|+90
|Dec
|26855
|+85
|Mar
|27135
|+135
|Thu.'s sales 4,107
|Thu.'s open int 10,377
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|3988.7
|4008.7
|3937.0
|4001.2
|+23.2
|Sep
|4018.0
|4040.2
|3966.7
|4033.0
|+23.5
|Dec
|4020.0
|4062.0
|4020.0
|4062.0
|+21.3
|Mar
|4094.0
|+23.0
|Jun
|4118.0
|+23.0
|Sep
|4138.0
|+23.0
|Dec
|4158.0
|+23.0
|Mar
|4190.0
|+23.0
|Jun
|4215.0
|+23.0
|Dec
|4259.0
|+23.0
|Dec
|4342.0
|+23.0
|Dec
|4425.0
|+23.0
|Est. sales 1,864,467.
|Thu.'s sales 2,239,152
|Thu.'s open int 2,151,218,
|up 8,759
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Apr
|102.76
|—.60
|May
|102.76
|—.60
|Jun
|102.26
|103.02
|102.16
|102.76
|—.60
|Sep
|101.98
|102.70
|101.98
|102.54
|—.54
|Dec
|102.29
|—.56
|Mar
|102.12
|—.56
|Est. sales 14,234.
|Thu.'s sales 22,498
|Thu.'s open int 32,423
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Apr
|27380
|+135
|May
|27360
|+135
|Jun
|27110
|27230
|26850
|27115
|+90
|Jul
|27315
|+135
|Sep
|27060
|+90
|Dec
|26855
|+90
|Mar
|27135
|+135
|Jun
|27060
|+130
|Sep
|26995
|+135
|Dec
|26925
|+135
|Mar
|26855
|+130
|Jun
|26790
|+135
|Sep
|26720
|+130
|Dec
|26650
|+130
|Mar
|26585
|+135
|Dec
|26380
|+130
|Dec
|26105
|+130
|Dec
|25830
|+125
|Est. sales 27,730.
|Thu.'s sales 28,698
|Thu.'s open int 33,423