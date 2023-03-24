AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

BC-Index fut.

March 24, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun27115+85
Sep27060+90
Dec26855+85
Mar27135+135
Thu.'s sales 4,107
Thu.'s open int 10,377
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun3988.74008.73937.04001.2+23.2
Sep4018.04040.23966.74033.0+23.5
Dec4020.04062.04020.04062.0+21.3
Mar4094.0+23.0
Jun4118.0+23.0
Sep4138.0+23.0
Dec4158.0+23.0
Mar4190.0+23.0
Jun4215.0+23.0
Dec4259.0+23.0
Dec4342.0+23.0
Dec4425.0+23.0
Est. sales 1,864,467. Thu.'s sales 2,239,152
Thu.'s open int 2,151,218, up 8,759
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Apr102.76—.60
May102.76—.60
Jun102.26103.02102.16102.76—.60
Sep101.98102.70101.98102.54—.54
Dec102.29—.56
Mar102.12—.56
Est. sales 14,234. Thu.'s sales 22,498
Thu.'s open int 32,423
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Apr27380+135
May27360+135
Jun27110272302685027115+90
Jul27315+135
Sep27060+90
Dec26855+90
Mar27135+135
Jun27060+130
Sep26995+135
Dec26925+135
Mar26855+130
Jun26790+135
Sep26720+130
Dec26650+130
Mar26585+135
Dec26380+130
Dec26105+130
Dec25830+125
Est. sales 27,730. Thu.'s sales 28,698
Thu.'s open int 33,423
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.