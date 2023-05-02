May 2, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|28815
|—515
|Sep
|28745
|—525
|Dec
|28540
|—520
|Mar
|28585
|—485
|Mon.'s sales 3,168
|Mon.'s open int 12,632
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4179.5
|4191.5
|4105.5
|4136.7
|—49.0
|Sep
|4217.7
|4226.7
|4142.7
|4174.2
|—50.5
|Dec
|4250.7
|4250.7
|4184.7
|4210.2
|—52.3
|Mar
|4244.2
|—55.0
|Jun
|4277.0
|—55.0
|Sep
|4296.0
|—55.0
|Dec
|4317.0
|—55.0
|Mar
|4354.0
|—55.0
|Jun
|4369.0
|—55.0
|Dec
|4413.0
|—55.0
|Dec
|4497.0
|—55.0
|Dec
|4582.0
|—55.0
|Est. sales 1,935,155.
|Mon.'s sales 1,243,025
|Mon.'s open int 2,293,807
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|101.72
|—1.64
|Jun
|101.93
|102.18
|101.64
|101.72
|—1.64
|Jul
|101.38
|+.33
|Sep
|101.41
|101.78
|101.30
|101.38
|—1.70
|Dec
|101.19
|—1.66
|Mar
|101.03
|—1.65
|Est. sales 16,975.
|Mon.'s open int 32,217
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|28825
|—480
|Jun
|29300
|29300
|28660
|28815
|—515
|Jul
|28775
|—480
|Aug
|28755
|—475
|Sep
|28870
|28870
|28695
|28745
|—525
|Dec
|28540
|—520
|Mar
|28585
|—480
|Jun
|28510
|—475
|Sep
|28435
|—475
|Dec
|28365
|—475
|Mar
|28295
|—470
|Jun
|28220
|—470
|Sep
|28150
|—470
|Dec
|28080
|—465
|Mar
|28005
|—465
|Dec
|27790
|—465
|Dec
|27505
|—455
|Dec
|27215
|—455
|Est. sales 30,787.
|Mon.'s sales 16,501
|Mon.'s open int 48,163,
|up 1,073