BC-Index fut.

May 2, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun28815—515
Sep28745—525
Dec28540—520
Mar28585—485
Mon.'s sales 3,168
Mon.'s open int 12,632
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4179.54191.54105.54136.7—49.0
Sep4217.74226.74142.74174.2—50.5
Dec4250.74250.74184.74210.2—52.3
Mar4244.2—55.0
Jun4277.0—55.0
Sep4296.0—55.0
Dec4317.0—55.0
Mar4354.0—55.0
Jun4369.0—55.0
Dec4413.0—55.0
Dec4497.0—55.0
Dec4582.0—55.0
Est. sales 1,935,155. Mon.'s sales 1,243,025
Mon.'s open int 2,293,807
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
May101.72—1.64
Jun101.93102.18101.64101.72—1.64
Jul101.38+.33
Sep101.41101.78101.30101.38—1.70
Dec101.19—1.66
Mar101.03—1.65
Est. sales 16,975.
Mon.'s open int 32,217
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
May28825—480
Jun29300293002866028815—515
Jul28775—480
Aug28755—475
Sep28870288702869528745—525
Dec28540—520
Mar28585—480
Jun28510—475
Sep28435—475
Dec28365—475
Mar28295—470
Jun28220—470
Sep28150—470
Dec28080—465
Mar28005—465
Dec27790—465
Dec27505—455
Dec27215—455
Est. sales 30,787. Mon.'s sales 16,501
Mon.'s open int 48,163, up 1,073
