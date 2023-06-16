BC-Index fut.

AP NEWS
June 16, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Sep33680+210
Dec33450+210
Mar33400+210
Jun33360+160
Thu.'s sales 11,526
Thu.'s open int 16,347, up 238
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4424.74453.34415.24453.3+26.8
Sep4469.04493.74451.04453.7—17.5
Dec4514.54540.54500.04500.7—17.5
Mar4576.24578.54548.54548.7—17.3
Jun4596.0—17.2
Sep4630.0—17.0
Dec4669.0—12.0
Mar4688.0—12.0
Jun4703.0—12.0
Sep4723.0—12.0
Dec4749.0—12.0
Dec4835.0—12.0
Dec4922.0—12.0
Est. sales 1,775,846. Thu.'s sales 2,511,555
Thu.'s open int 2,890,134
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun102.11102.25102.05102.25—1.11
Jul101.83+.12
Aug101.83+.12
Sep101.74102.01101.58101.83—1.25
Dec101.52101.52101.50101.50—1.35
Mar101.18—1.50
Est. sales 18,759. Thu.'s sales 39,643
Thu.'s open int 29,496
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jul33665+155
Aug33640+155
Sep33445339553313533675+210
Oct33580+155
Dec33445+210
Mar33395+210
Jun33355+155
Sep33270+155
Dec33190+160
Mar33105+155
Jun33020+155
Sep32935+155
Dec32850+155
Mar32770+155
Jun32685+155
Dec32515+150
Dec32180+150
Dec31845+150
Est. sales 40,888. Thu.'s sales 43,490
Thu.'s open int 55,492, up 37
