June 16, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Sep
|33680
|+210
|Dec
|33450
|+210
|Mar
|33400
|+210
|Jun
|33360
|+160
|Thu.'s sales 11,526
|Thu.'s open int 16,347,
|up 238
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4424.7
|4453.3
|4415.2
|4453.3
|+26.8
|Sep
|4469.0
|4493.7
|4451.0
|4453.7
|—17.5
|Dec
|4514.5
|4540.5
|4500.0
|4500.7
|—17.5
|Mar
|4576.2
|4578.5
|4548.5
|4548.7
|—17.3
|Jun
|4596.0
|—17.2
|Sep
|4630.0
|—17.0
|Dec
|4669.0
|—12.0
|Mar
|4688.0
|—12.0
|Jun
|4703.0
|—12.0
|Sep
|4723.0
|—12.0
|Dec
|4749.0
|—12.0
|Dec
|4835.0
|—12.0
|Dec
|4922.0
|—12.0
|Est. sales 1,775,846.
|Thu.'s sales 2,511,555
|Thu.'s open int 2,890,134
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|102.11
|102.25
|102.05
|102.25
|—1.11
|Jul
|101.83
|+.12
|Aug
|101.83
|+.12
|Sep
|101.74
|102.01
|101.58
|101.83
|—1.25
|Dec
|101.52
|101.52
|101.50
|101.50
|—1.35
|Mar
|101.18
|—1.50
|Est. sales 18,759.
|Thu.'s sales 39,643
|Thu.'s open int 29,496
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jul
|33665
|+155
|Aug
|33640
|+155
|Sep
|33445
|33955
|33135
|33675
|+210
|Oct
|33580
|+155
|Dec
|33445
|+210
|Mar
|33395
|+210
|Jun
|33355
|+155
|Sep
|33270
|+155
|Dec
|33190
|+160
|Mar
|33105
|+155
|Jun
|33020
|+155
|Sep
|32935
|+155
|Dec
|32850
|+155
|Mar
|32770
|+155
|Jun
|32685
|+155
|Dec
|32515
|+150
|Dec
|32180
|+150
|Dec
|31845
|+150
|Est. sales 40,888.
|Thu.'s sales 43,490
|Thu.'s open int 55,492,
|up 37