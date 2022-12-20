Firm to make electric vehicles charging stations in Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A company that makes charging stations for electric vehicles is announcing plans for its first U.S. facility in east Alabama.

ADS-TEC recently announced the $8 million project for Auburn, which is expected to create about 180 jobs, Al.com reported.

Plans call for a sales, warehousing and assembly facility, which should be operational by 2024, Al.com reported. Hiring has already begun, company officials said.

“We’re excited to welcome yet another high-tech German company to Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “The partnership between German engineering and Alabama manufacturing has brought many innovative products to the North American market.”

The Alabama location was chosen because of nearby Auburn University, and potential employees among its students and graduates, Al.com reported.

The city “will do everything we can to support ADS-TEC Energy in establishing a successful operation in Auburn,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said.

ADS-TEC Energy uses lithium-ion technology to create rapid electric charging stations, with battery buffers that allow for fast charging without the need to expand power grids.

Thomas Speidel, ADS-TEC Energy’s founder and CEO, said the company can set up a sales, warehousing and assembly location in Auburn within one year of listing its shares on the NASDAQ exchange.