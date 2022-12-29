TikTok video shows Albuquerque nail salon calling out theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque nail salon has been getting praise from the internet since the posting of a TikTok video of a manager dealing with two customers who tried to get out of paying.

KRQE-TV reports the video shows Courtney Huynh, the manager of Nini’s Nail Salon, clipping off the freshly done manicures of two young women before booting them out of the salon.

The video was posted Tuesday and has since been viewed over 7 million times. Most of the comments are complimentary of Huynh and how she handled the two women.

Huynh told the TV station that both walked in and asked for manicures and pedicures. One employee recognized them as matching the description of women who ran out on other area salons. But they continued with the services anyway.

When the two women tried to leave, a nail technician locked the door and Huynh confronted them.

The women offered to pay $90 for the $230 worth of services.

Huynh accepted the cash but plans to press charges.