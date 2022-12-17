Atlanta to resume water shutoffs for overdue bills in 2023

The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to residential customers with overdue bills for the first time in 12 years.

Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.

The city says it will send out notices with January bills warning people to get bills caught up. The city will also call customers and leave notices on doors.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Browning said the city had $121 million in overdue bills as of September, including single family residences, multifamily buildings and businesses.

The city hasn’t shut off homes for nonpayment since sometime in 2010, which city officials say has led some people to stop making regular payments.

About 2,000 customers have taken part in a program that offers payment plans, grants, and bill adjustments for households owing at least $300. However, that program is ending Dec. 31.

People can still apply for federal funds that help low-income households pay water bills.