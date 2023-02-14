Restaurant Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Restaurant Brands International (QSR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $229 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 72 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

