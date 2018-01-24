FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Winter freeze takes toll on roads, budgets

By Brian Bowling
 
Share

The extended freeze that hit Western Pennsylvania the first week of the year was unusual in its timing but not in the road damage it caused, officials from several municipalities report.

The area usually gets at least one deep freeze each winter, typically in February or March, said David Zawrotny, public works director for New Kensington.

“It just happened earlier is all,” he said.

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

The timing of the freeze raises the question of whether the area is facing a tougher than usual winter and, consequently, if municipalities will face shortages of money or materials for maintaining roads.

This winter is shaping up to be harsher than last year’s season.

Hempfield has sent out trucks to treat roads 17 times this season as compared with a dozen times in the same period in 2017, said Douglas Cisco, the township’s public works director.

“We still have a lot of winter left,” he said.

With close to 300 miles of road, Hempfield is one of the largest townships in the state and budgets for winter road damage, he said. A mild winter means the township can do more paving in the summer, but Cisco doesn’t anticipate running out of materials or money if the winter turns out worse than usual.

PennDOT District 12, which covers Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties, has already spent about 40 percent of its $18.8 million winter budget, said spokeswoman Valerie Petersen.

“If we would need additional money, it would come from our spring programs. But we should be fine,” she said.

The district typically spends about $700,000 annually on pothole repairs in January, February and March, she said. In terms of plowing roads, it is responsible for maintaining 8,239 lane-miles.

Other area road departments said they don’t anticipate budget problems even if winter turns out to be harsher than normal.

An extended freeze can wreak havoc even with recently paved roads and once the weather warms up, potholes “pop up like daisies,” Zawrotny said.

Patching the roads obviously costs money, but clearing roads is what eats into the budget, he said.

“Salt really chews up the budget quite a bit,” Zawrotny said.

Harrison has seen a normal amount of potholes but has seen more of another type of winter road damage, said Randy Martinka, the township’s public works superintendent.

“There’s a lot of street cracking and heaving,” he said. “That’s been on the high side.”

The cracks lead to potholes because they provide a path for water to get under the road, freeze and expand.

While residents welcomed the quick warm-up after the last freeze, the rapid temperature shifts cause more road damage, Martinka said.

“You’re better off it’s a slow warm-up,” he said.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.