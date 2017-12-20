FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Monessen seeks missing documents, asks Trib for help

By Rich Cholodofsky
 
Monessen city officials want to review documents the Tribune-Review obtained from the city in 2013.

They need the documents, they said, because the records no longer exist in city files and they might hold clues to how the city spent millions of dollars in loans and state grants and solve a mystery about who owns a crumbling downtown building.

Mayor Lou Mavrakis said Tuesday that former city administrators subsequently destroyed the original documents, which he said the city now needs as part of an investigation into allegations that money secured through state grants and loans has disappeared.

The city subpoenaed more than 1,300 pages of documents in the Tribune-Review’s possession. The Trib has agreed to allow officials to review the documents.

Mavrakis said Monessen borrowed $7.5 million to build a new public safety building, renovate a library and pave city streets. Another $1.5 million in grants was secured for other capital improvements, including demolition of blighted properties.

“We don’t know how much was spent,” Mavrakis said. “Where did the money go?”

City council last month hired a forensic auditing firm to examine the loans and spending on those projects. Mavrakis said it is suspected that some of the cash could have been funneled to the Monessen Rising project that was scuttled after he took office in 2014.

Mayor-elect Matthew Shorraw takes office Jan. 2.

The documents the newspaper possesses deal with the plan pushed in 2012 and 2013 in which city administrators collaborated with two New York developers to convert dilapidated and blighted downtown properties for use as part of an artist colony.

The Monessen Rising plan was conceived as a $30 million development project and would have relied on government funding. Ultimately, the plan was aborted, and no public funding was obtained.

In April 2012, the Tribune-Review requested emails, contracts and other documents from the city related to Monessen Rising. It took the city 14 months to turn over nearly 1,400 pages of documents. Monessen billed the newspaper $343.75 to copy redacted versions of the original documents.

Joseph R. Lawrence, general counsel for Trib Total Media, said the newspaper will allow Monessen officials to review those documents.

“This is an unusual situation where the public entity, which produced documents in response to a Right to Know request, is the party seeking those same documents from the news organization. We have been served with a properly issued subpoena and will comply with that subpoena,” Lawrence said.

Monessen Solicitor Joseph R. Dalfonso said information in those documents could help city officials determine who owns a property on Donner Avenue that has been condemned and earmarked for demolition.

Officials believe ownership could have been transferred to developers associated with Monessen Rising, Dalfonso said.

Demolition plans have stalled while city officials search for about $40,000 needed to pay for the work and want the property’s owners to pay the bill.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.