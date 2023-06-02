AP NEWS
BC-Index fut.

June 2, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun31965+565
Sep31905+555
Dec31690+560
Mar31720+540
Jun31630+535
Thu.'s sales 8,103
Thu.'s open int 15,376, up 197
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4231.74297.74229.04288.0+60.0
Sep4274.54340.74269.54331.0+61.3
Dec4318.04383.54318.04374.7+63.2
Mar4395.04425.04395.04418.7+66.2
Jun4459.5+71.5
Sep4491.5+75.5
Dec4519.5+75.5
Mar4538.5+72.5
Jun4553.5+72.5
Dec4599.5+73.5
Dec4685.5+74.5
Dec4772.5+76.5
Est. sales 1,901,403. Thu.'s sales 1,888,885
Thu.'s open int 2,459,295, up 8,338
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun103.48104.03103.31103.95+.59
Jul103.53+.43
Aug103.53+.43
Sep103.10103.60102.94103.53+.45
Dec103.19+.34
Mar102.93+.25
Est. sales 13,597. Thu.'s sales 17,123
Thu.'s open int 33,440, up 189
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun31390320103127531965+565
Jul31925+540
Aug31905+545
Sep31340319553126531905+560
Oct31845+540
Dec31690+560
Mar31720+540
Jun31630+535
Sep31555+540
Dec31475+535
Mar31395+535
Jun31315+535
Sep31235+530
Dec31155+530
Mar31075+530
Dec30835+525
Dec30515+515
Dec30200+515
Est. sales 45,912. Thu.'s sales 38,149
Thu.'s open int 61,686, up 320
