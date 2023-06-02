June 2, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|31965
|+565
|Sep
|31905
|+555
|Dec
|31690
|+560
|Mar
|31720
|+540
|Jun
|31630
|+535
|Thu.'s sales 8,103
|Thu.'s open int 15,376,
|up 197
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4231.7
|4297.7
|4229.0
|4288.0
|+60.0
|Sep
|4274.5
|4340.7
|4269.5
|4331.0
|+61.3
|Dec
|4318.0
|4383.5
|4318.0
|4374.7
|+63.2
|Mar
|4395.0
|4425.0
|4395.0
|4418.7
|+66.2
|Jun
|4459.5
|+71.5
|Sep
|4491.5
|+75.5
|Dec
|4519.5
|+75.5
|Mar
|4538.5
|+72.5
|Jun
|4553.5
|+72.5
|Dec
|4599.5
|+73.5
|Dec
|4685.5
|+74.5
|Dec
|4772.5
|+76.5
|Est. sales 1,901,403.
|Thu.'s sales 1,888,885
|Thu.'s open int 2,459,295,
|up 8,338
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|103.48
|104.03
|103.31
|103.95
|+.59
|Jul
|103.53
|+.43
|Aug
|103.53
|+.43
|Sep
|103.10
|103.60
|102.94
|103.53
|+.45
|Dec
|103.19
|+.34
|Mar
|102.93
|+.25
|Est. sales 13,597.
|Thu.'s sales 17,123
|Thu.'s open int 33,440,
|up 189
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|31390
|32010
|31275
|31965
|+565
|Jul
|31925
|+540
|Aug
|31905
|+545
|Sep
|31340
|31955
|31265
|31905
|+560
|Oct
|31845
|+540
|Dec
|31690
|+560
|Mar
|31720
|+540
|Jun
|31630
|+535
|Sep
|31555
|+540
|Dec
|31475
|+535
|Mar
|31395
|+535
|Jun
|31315
|+535
|Sep
|31235
|+530
|Dec
|31155
|+530
|Mar
|31075
|+530
|Dec
|30835
|+525
|Dec
|30515
|+515
|Dec
|30200
|+515
|Est. sales 45,912.
|Thu.'s sales 38,149
|Thu.'s open int 61,686,
|up 320