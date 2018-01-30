Free bagels at Bruegger’s on its 35th anniversary

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, Bruegger’s Bagels is offering the public free breakfast on Feb. 1 in the way of a trio of bagels from open to 11 a.m.

The bakery that promotes authentic New York-style bagels opened in 1983, serving kettle-cooked, fresh-baked bagels, still made in that original, time-honored tradition.

As it does annually on its anniversary, the bakery chain offers guests bearing a coupon (available on is website) three free bagels, according to a news release.

“1983 was a very special year for us, and we still take immense pride in our authentic bagels, 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheese and artisanal coffees that have earned us a loyal following for over a third of a century,” President Leigh Anne Snyder says in the release.

“Our annual three-free-bagel offer is our way of saying thanks to our fans, and it’s especially meaningful as we reach this milestone anniversary,” she adds.

In its 35 years, Bruegger’s Bagels has expanded its menu to included handcrafted breakfast and lunch sandwiches, garden-fresh salads, soups, desserts and an array of custom-roasted coffees.

Details: Brueggers.com

