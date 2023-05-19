May 19, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|30855
|—
|55
|Sep
|30790
|—
|50
|Dec
|30575
|—
|55
|Mar
|30590
|—
|50
|Thu.'s sales 6,857
|Thu.'s open int 14,681
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4215.5
|4227.2
|4191.5
|4204.7
|—7.3
|Sep
|4254.7
|4267.0
|4231.0
|4244.7
|—7.3
|Dec
|4300.0
|4307.5
|4273.2
|4284.2
|—7.0
|Mar
|4334.2
|4334.2
|4322.0
|4322.0
|—7.0
|Jun
|4356.0
|—7.0
|Sep
|4385.0
|—2.0
|Dec
|4406.0
|—2.0
|Mar
|4440.0
|—2.0
|Jun
|4455.0
|—2.0
|Dec
|4499.0
|—2.0
|Dec
|4583.0
|—2.0
|Dec
|4668.0
|—2.0
|Est. sales 1,616,788.
|Thu.'s sales 1,766,804
|Thu.'s open int 2,395,377,
|up 34,877
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|103.39
|103.49
|102.87
|103.07
|—.29
|Jul
|102.71
|—.38
|Aug
|102.71
|—.38
|Sep
|102.96
|103.09
|102.55
|102.71
|—.37
|Dec
|102.60
|102.60
|102.34
|102.44
|—.41
|Mar
|102.27
|—.41
|Est. sales 18,670.
|Thu.'s sales 14,126
|Thu.'s open int 30,221
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|30890
|30985
|30670
|30855
|—
|50
|Jul
|30790
|—
|50
|Aug
|30765
|—
|55
|Sep
|30725
|30885
|30655
|30790
|—
|50
|Oct
|30715
|—
|50
|Dec
|30575
|—
|55
|Mar
|30590
|—
|50
|Jun
|30505
|—
|50
|Sep
|30430
|—
|50
|Dec
|30355
|—
|50
|Mar
|30275
|—
|50
|Jun
|30200
|—
|50
|Sep
|30120
|—
|50
|Dec
|30045
|—
|50
|Mar
|29970
|—
|50
|Dec
|29740
|—
|45
|Dec
|29430
|—
|50
|Dec
|29125
|—
|45
|Est. sales 35,449.
|Thu.'s sales 35,780
|Thu.'s open int 54,712,
|up 109