BC-Index fut.

May 19, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun3085555
Sep3079050
Dec3057555
Mar3059050
Thu.'s sales 6,857
Thu.'s open int 14,681
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4215.54227.24191.54204.7—7.3
Sep4254.74267.04231.04244.7—7.3
Dec4300.04307.54273.24284.2—7.0
Mar4334.24334.24322.04322.0—7.0
Jun4356.0—7.0
Sep4385.0—2.0
Dec4406.0—2.0
Mar4440.0—2.0
Jun4455.0—2.0
Dec4499.0—2.0
Dec4583.0—2.0
Dec4668.0—2.0
Est. sales 1,616,788. Thu.'s sales 1,766,804
Thu.'s open int 2,395,377, up 34,877
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun103.39103.49102.87103.07—.29
Jul102.71—.38
Aug102.71—.38
Sep102.96103.09102.55102.71—.37
Dec102.60102.60102.34102.44—.41
Mar102.27—.41
Est. sales 18,670. Thu.'s sales 14,126
Thu.'s open int 30,221
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun3089030985306703085550
Jul3079050
Aug3076555
Sep3072530885306553079050
Oct3071550
Dec3057555
Mar3059050
Jun3050550
Sep3043050
Dec3035550
Mar3027550
Jun3020050
Sep3012050
Dec3004550
Mar2997050
Dec2974045
Dec2943050
Dec2912545
Est. sales 35,449. Thu.'s sales 35,780
Thu.'s open int 54,712, up 109
