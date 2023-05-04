AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

    BC-Index fut.

    May 4, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

    Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

    NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
    250 x index
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
    $5 x nsa
    Jun2862595
    Sep2856595
    Dec2836090
    Mar28795+15
    Wed.'s sales 5,655
    Wed.'s open int 12,411
    S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
    500 x index
    No open contracts.
    S&amp;P MINI Index
    50 x index
    Jun4087.04118.04062.24075.7—31.8
    Sep4127.04154.04098.24112.0—32.2
    Dec4169.54182.24134.04145.2—33.8
    Mar4175.0—36.2
    Jun4204.0—40.0
    Sep4223.0—40.0
    Dec4244.0—40.0
    Mar4281.0—40.0
    Jun4296.0—40.0
    Dec4340.0—40.0
    Dec4424.0—40.0
    Dec4509.0—40.0
    Est. sales 1,934,136. Wed.'s sales 1,660,342
    Wed.'s open int 2,280,556, up 4,373
    NYSE COMP. SMALL
    $5 x index
    No open contracts.
    US DOLLAR INDEX
    1000 x index
    May101.18+.07
    Jun101.02101.41100.52101.18+.07
    Jul100.85+.08
    Sep100.68101.02100.34100.85+.08
    Dec100.29100.67100.29100.67+.09
    Mar100.50+.08
    Est. sales 22,007. Wed.'s sales 17,987
    Wed.'s open int 32,202
    DJIA Index
    $10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
    500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
    May29030+15
    Jun2863028780285402862590
    Jul28980+15
    Aug28960+15
    Sep2856590
    Dec2836090
    Mar28795+20
    Jun28715+15
    Sep28640+15
    Dec28570+15
    Mar28500+20
    Jun28425+15
    Sep28355+15
    Dec28280+15
    Mar28210+15
    Dec27990+15
    Dec27700+15
    Dec27410+15
    Est. sales 27,739. Wed.'s sales 29,523
    Wed.'s open int 49,643, up 2,008
    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.