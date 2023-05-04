May 4, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|28625
|—
|95
|Sep
|28565
|—
|95
|Dec
|28360
|—
|90
|Mar
|28795
|+15
|Wed.'s sales 5,655
|Wed.'s open int 12,411
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4087.0
|4118.0
|4062.2
|4075.7
|—31.8
|Sep
|4127.0
|4154.0
|4098.2
|4112.0
|—32.2
|Dec
|4169.5
|4182.2
|4134.0
|4145.2
|—33.8
|Mar
|4175.0
|—36.2
|Jun
|4204.0
|—40.0
|Sep
|4223.0
|—40.0
|Dec
|4244.0
|—40.0
|Mar
|4281.0
|—40.0
|Jun
|4296.0
|—40.0
|Dec
|4340.0
|—40.0
|Dec
|4424.0
|—40.0
|Dec
|4509.0
|—40.0
|Est. sales 1,934,136.
|Wed.'s sales 1,660,342
|Wed.'s open int 2,280,556,
|up 4,373
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|101.18
|+.07
|Jun
|101.02
|101.41
|100.52
|101.18
|+.07
|Jul
|100.85
|+.08
|Sep
|100.68
|101.02
|100.34
|100.85
|+.08
|Dec
|100.29
|100.67
|100.29
|100.67
|+.09
|Mar
|100.50
|+.08
|Est. sales 22,007.
|Wed.'s sales 17,987
|Wed.'s open int 32,202
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|29030
|+15
|Jun
|28630
|28780
|28540
|28625
|—
|90
|Jul
|28980
|+15
|Aug
|28960
|+15
|Sep
|28565
|—
|90
|Dec
|28360
|—
|90
|Mar
|28795
|+20
|Jun
|28715
|+15
|Sep
|28640
|+15
|Dec
|28570
|+15
|Mar
|28500
|+20
|Jun
|28425
|+15
|Sep
|28355
|+15
|Dec
|28280
|+15
|Mar
|28210
|+15
|Dec
|27990
|+15
|Dec
|27700
|+15
|Dec
|27410
|+15
|Est. sales 27,739.
|Wed.'s sales 29,523
|Wed.'s open int 49,643,
|up 2,008