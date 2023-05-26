May 26, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|31500
|+400
|Sep
|31440
|+400
|Dec
|31225
|+395
|Mar
|31225
|+355
|Thu.'s sales 35,216
|Thu.'s open int 60,753,
|up 45,528
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4157.0
|4221.2
|4146.0
|4213.2
|+53.5
|Sep
|4195.5
|4263.0
|4187.5
|4255.5
|+54.5
|Dec
|4232.2
|4304.5
|4227.2
|4297.7
|+55.0
|Mar
|4340.0
|+55.8
|Jun
|4313.2
|4380.0
|4313.2
|4380.0
|+60.0
|Sep
|4412.0
|+61.0
|Dec
|4440.0
|+64.0
|Mar
|4462.0
|+52.0
|Jun
|4477.0
|+52.0
|Dec
|4522.0
|+53.0
|Dec
|4607.0
|+54.0
|Dec
|4692.0
|+54.0
|Est. sales 1,656,205.
|Thu.'s sales 1,975,508
|Thu.'s open int 2,418,846,
|up 19,149
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|104.16
|104.34
|103.71
|104.13
|+.77
|Jul
|103.71
|—.07
|Aug
|103.71
|—.07
|Sep
|103.77
|103.95
|103.40
|103.71
|+.63
|Dec
|103.50
|103.50
|103.44
|103.44
|+.59
|Mar
|103.21
|+.53
|Est. sales 16,057.
|Thu.'s sales 15,231
|Thu.'s open int 31,631,
|up 87
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|31060
|31560
|30880
|31500
|+400
|Jul
|31430
|+360
|Aug
|31410
|+360
|Sep
|30950
|31490
|30865
|31440
|+400
|Oct
|31355
|+360
|Dec
|31225
|+400
|Mar
|31225
|+355
|Jun
|31140
|+355
|Sep
|31065
|+355
|Dec
|30985
|+355
|Mar
|30905
|+350
|Jun
|30825
|+350
|Sep
|30750
|+350
|Dec
|30670
|+350
|Mar
|30590
|+345
|Dec
|30355
|+345
|Dec
|30045
|+345
|Dec
|29730
|+340
|Est. sales 31,604.
|Thu.'s sales 35,216
|Thu.'s open int 60,753,
|up 1,045