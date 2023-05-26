AP NEWS
BC-Index fut.

May 26, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun31500+400
Sep31440+400
Dec31225+395
Mar31225+355
Thu.'s sales 35,216
Thu.'s open int 60,753, up 45,528
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4157.04221.24146.04213.2+53.5
Sep4195.54263.04187.54255.5+54.5
Dec4232.24304.54227.24297.7+55.0
Mar4340.0+55.8
Jun4313.24380.04313.24380.0+60.0
Sep4412.0+61.0
Dec4440.0+64.0
Mar4462.0+52.0
Jun4477.0+52.0
Dec4522.0+53.0
Dec4607.0+54.0
Dec4692.0+54.0
Est. sales 1,656,205. Thu.'s sales 1,975,508
Thu.'s open int 2,418,846, up 19,149
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun104.16104.34103.71104.13+.77
Jul103.71—.07
Aug103.71—.07
Sep103.77103.95103.40103.71+.63
Dec103.50103.50103.44103.44+.59
Mar103.21+.53
Est. sales 16,057. Thu.'s sales 15,231
Thu.'s open int 31,631, up 87
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun31060315603088031500+400
Jul31430+360
Aug31410+360
Sep30950314903086531440+400
Oct31355+360
Dec31225+400
Mar31225+355
Jun31140+355
Sep31065+355
Dec30985+355
Mar30905+350
Jun30825+350
Sep30750+350
Dec30670+350
Mar30590+345
Dec30355+345
Dec30045+345
Dec29730+340
Est. sales 31,604. Thu.'s sales 35,216
Thu.'s open int 60,753, up 1,045
