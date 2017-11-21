Liberty Tunnel closures to end — for now

Drivers will soon get a break from the Liberty Tunnel closures, but a contractor working on the rehabilitation project is asking to shut down the tunnel more often next year than its contract with PennDOT allows.

PennDOT officials are negotiating with representatives from the contractor, Pittsburgh-based Mosites Construction Co., to determine how many additional days the firm may close the tunnel, said Steve Cowan, a PennDOT spokesman.

Crews having been working on electrical conduits, installing a fire suppression pipe and making repairs to concrete in the tunnel.

The company plans to pause the tunnel closures after this month, and resume them in the spring, Cowan said.

There are 22 overnight, inbound closures remaining under the terms of the contract and 96 overnight, outbound closures remaining, Cowan said.

There is no deadline to use those closures, Cowan said, but the end date for the project and contract is February 2019.

“We added more work but did not add any additional time,” Cowan said.

Cowan did not have an estimate for when PennDOT officials would decide how many additional closure days to allow.

The Liberty Bridge, which is also undergoing a rehabilitation, has one full weekend closure remaining, as well as two full overnight closures and six inbound overnight closures, Cowan said.

Tarentum-based Joseph B. Fay Company is set to finish the $80 million project by July.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.