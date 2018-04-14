FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Construction delay won’t extend next school year in Allegheny Valley School District

 
Share

Allegheny Valley School District officials are not planning to extend the 2018-19 school year because of construction at Acmetonia Elementary School.

Parents were worried that doing so would create problems in mid-2019 for some students with summer jobs or plans to start college classes in the summer or enter the military.

There were other concerns that a late start for next school year could affect how much time students have to prepare for standardized testing done each fall.

Other news
Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet pauses during an interview with the Associated Press gestures during an interview at the headquarters of Paris 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games.
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.

District officials said that although work on the Acmetonia expansion fell behind schedule in March because of poor weather, there are no plans to extend next school year.

Two calendar options were discussed by the administration. One would set the first day of school as the day after Labor Day, Sept. 4, while the second option would have school start Aug. 27. The second option would provide a longer break for the Christmas-New Year holidays.

Superintendent Patrick Graczyk said both calendar options would end classes on June 7, which is graduation day.

“These were the two that we came up with that we feel gives us the most flexibility,” he said. “There is a third option, which is to wait and see what happens with the (construction) recovery plan.”

Joe Massaro and Kevin Nestor of the Massaro Construction Group, which is charged with overseeing the $12.6 million building project, confirmed that the project has fallen behind schedule.

Massaro is not doing the actual construction work. The general contractor for the project is the Mike Coates Co. of Niles, Ohio, which holds the largest contract at $6.1 million. The other contracts, such as electrical and plumbing, are divided among eight other subcontractors.

“March continued to be very difficult for construction,” Nestor said. “We didn’t get as much from March as we had hoped to.”

He said Massaro is putting together a recovery plan to make up for lost time.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to get the contractors to pick up more time that we lost due to bad weather,” Massaro said. “It’s not going to be significantly delayed, if it is delayed at all.”

Nestor and Massaro said they have a good working relationship with the construction crews, which are aware of the need to get back on schedule.

Nestor said the contractors have shown a “real commitment” to that, as crews worked the Saturday of Easter weekend and then all of last weekend to pour concrete and set steel for the school addition.

“There was work that was done inside the school that was not scheduled to be done until later on,” Massaro said.

The men told the school board they should be able to provide a better estimate of when the project will be back on schedule by the end of the month.

On Sept. 18, the school district broke ground for the project, which includes a building addition that will enable the district to move fourth- through sixth-grade students from Colfax Upper Elementary School to Acmetonia for the start of next school year.

Four components make up the expansion of Acmetonia, which has been housing kindergarten through third-graders.

The largest will include 16 classrooms, with four for each of Colfax’s three grade levels and two rooms each for special education and special uses such as reading and math.

“They’ll be done on time, that’s our expectation,” said board president Antonio Pollino.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.