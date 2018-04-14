Construction delay won’t extend next school year in Allegheny Valley School District

Allegheny Valley School District officials are not planning to extend the 2018-19 school year because of construction at Acmetonia Elementary School.

Parents were worried that doing so would create problems in mid-2019 for some students with summer jobs or plans to start college classes in the summer or enter the military.

There were other concerns that a late start for next school year could affect how much time students have to prepare for standardized testing done each fall.

District officials said that although work on the Acmetonia expansion fell behind schedule in March because of poor weather, there are no plans to extend next school year.

Two calendar options were discussed by the administration. One would set the first day of school as the day after Labor Day, Sept. 4, while the second option would have school start Aug. 27. The second option would provide a longer break for the Christmas-New Year holidays.

Superintendent Patrick Graczyk said both calendar options would end classes on June 7, which is graduation day.

“These were the two that we came up with that we feel gives us the most flexibility,” he said. “There is a third option, which is to wait and see what happens with the (construction) recovery plan.”

Joe Massaro and Kevin Nestor of the Massaro Construction Group, which is charged with overseeing the $12.6 million building project, confirmed that the project has fallen behind schedule.

Massaro is not doing the actual construction work. The general contractor for the project is the Mike Coates Co. of Niles, Ohio, which holds the largest contract at $6.1 million. The other contracts, such as electrical and plumbing, are divided among eight other subcontractors.

“March continued to be very difficult for construction,” Nestor said. “We didn’t get as much from March as we had hoped to.”

He said Massaro is putting together a recovery plan to make up for lost time.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to get the contractors to pick up more time that we lost due to bad weather,” Massaro said. “It’s not going to be significantly delayed, if it is delayed at all.”

Nestor and Massaro said they have a good working relationship with the construction crews, which are aware of the need to get back on schedule.

Nestor said the contractors have shown a “real commitment” to that, as crews worked the Saturday of Easter weekend and then all of last weekend to pour concrete and set steel for the school addition.

“There was work that was done inside the school that was not scheduled to be done until later on,” Massaro said.

The men told the school board they should be able to provide a better estimate of when the project will be back on schedule by the end of the month.

On Sept. 18, the school district broke ground for the project, which includes a building addition that will enable the district to move fourth- through sixth-grade students from Colfax Upper Elementary School to Acmetonia for the start of next school year.

Four components make up the expansion of Acmetonia, which has been housing kindergarten through third-graders.

The largest will include 16 classrooms, with four for each of Colfax’s three grade levels and two rooms each for special education and special uses such as reading and math.

“They’ll be done on time, that’s our expectation,” said board president Antonio Pollino.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.