April 28, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|29065
|+355
|Sep
|28995
|+355
|Dec
|28790
|+350
|Mar
|28810
|+330
|Thu.'s sales 2,309
|Thu.'s open int 12,269
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4151.0
|4193.7
|4131.5
|4188.5
|+34.8
|Sep
|4187.7
|4233.7
|4169.7
|4226.7
|+34.7
|Dec
|4225.0
|4268.0
|4206.5
|4263.7
|+34.7
|Mar
|4299.2
|+35.0
|Jun
|4332.0
|+35.0
|Sep
|4351.0
|+35.0
|Dec
|4372.0
|+35.0
|Mar
|4409.0
|+35.0
|Jun
|4424.0
|+35.0
|Dec
|4468.0
|+35.0
|Dec
|4552.0
|+35.0
|Dec
|4637.0
|+35.0
|Est. sales 1,678,940.
|Thu.'s sales 1,692,273
|Thu.'s open int 2,276,152,
|up 11,853
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|101.40
|—1.96
|Jun
|101.21
|102.04
|101.17
|101.40
|—1.96
|Jul
|101.05
|+.13
|Sep
|100.91
|101.52
|100.90
|101.05
|—2.03
|Dec
|100.88
|—1.97
|Mar
|100.72
|—1.96
|Est. sales 19,958.
|Thu.'s sales 11,349
|Thu.'s open int 34,654,
|up 91
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|28675
|29140
|28575
|29050
|+340
|Jun
|28725
|29095
|28490
|29065
|+355
|Jul
|29000
|+340
|Aug
|28980
|+340
|Sep
|28885
|28995
|28885
|28995
|+355
|Dec
|28790
|+355
|Mar
|28810
|+335
|Jun
|28735
|+335
|Sep
|28660
|+335
|Dec
|28590
|+335
|Mar
|28515
|+330
|Jun
|28445
|+335
|Sep
|28370
|+330
|Dec
|28300
|+330
|Mar
|28225
|+330
|Dec
|28010
|+330
|Dec
|27720
|+325
|Dec
|27430
|+320
|Est. sales 35,347.
|Thu.'s sales 19,422
|Thu.'s open int 45,360,
|up 1,664