BC-Index fut.

April 28, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun29065+355
Sep28995+355
Dec28790+350
Mar28810+330
Thu.'s sales 2,309
Thu.'s open int 12,269
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4151.04193.74131.54188.5+34.8
Sep4187.74233.74169.74226.7+34.7
Dec4225.04268.04206.54263.7+34.7
Mar4299.2+35.0
Jun4332.0+35.0
Sep4351.0+35.0
Dec4372.0+35.0
Mar4409.0+35.0
Jun4424.0+35.0
Dec4468.0+35.0
Dec4552.0+35.0
Dec4637.0+35.0
Est. sales 1,678,940. Thu.'s sales 1,692,273
Thu.'s open int 2,276,152, up 11,853
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
May101.40—1.96
Jun101.21102.04101.17101.40—1.96
Jul101.05+.13
Sep100.91101.52100.90101.05—2.03
Dec100.88—1.97
Mar100.72—1.96
Est. sales 19,958. Thu.'s sales 11,349
Thu.'s open int 34,654, up 91
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
May28675291402857529050+340
Jun28725290952849029065+355
Jul29000+340
Aug28980+340
Sep28885289952888528995+355
Dec28790+355
Mar28810+335
Jun28735+335
Sep28660+335
Dec28590+335
Mar28515+330
Jun28445+335
Sep28370+330
Dec28300+330
Mar28225+330
Dec28010+330
Dec27720+325
Dec27430+320
Est. sales 35,347. Thu.'s sales 19,422
Thu.'s open int 45,360, up 1,664
