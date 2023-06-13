June 13, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Sep
|33415
|+735
|Dec
|33185
|+735
|Mar
|33135
|+735
|Jun
|33115
|+725
|Mon.'s sales 6,823
|Mon.'s open int 15,379
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4345.0
|4377.7
|4335.7
|4371.7
|+29.0
|Sep
|4389.7
|4423.2
|4381.7
|4416.7
|+28.7
|Dec
|4435.7
|4468.5
|4432.0
|4462.5
|+29.3
|Mar
|4509.7
|4515.0
|4502.0
|4509.2
|+30.0
|Jun
|4554.5
|+34.5
|Sep
|4590.0
|+38.0
|Dec
|4624.0
|+40.0
|Mar
|4643.0
|+40.0
|Jun
|4658.0
|+40.0
|Dec
|4704.0
|+40.0
|Dec
|4790.0
|+40.0
|Dec
|4877.0
|+40.0
|Est. sales 3,736,737.
|Mon.'s sales 3,878,584
|Mon.'s open int 2,766,399,
|up 123,785
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|103.57
|103.61
|103.02
|103.31
|—.05
|Jul
|102.92
|—.30
|Aug
|102.92
|—.30
|Sep
|103.17
|103.20
|102.52
|102.92
|—.16
|Dec
|102.56
|102.59
|102.40
|102.59
|—.26
|Mar
|102.27
|—.41
|Est. sales 30,748.
|Mon.'s sales 19,959
|Mon.'s open int 33,325
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jul
|32865
|33425
|32865
|33425
|+740
|Aug
|33400
|+740
|Sep
|32665
|33540
|32595
|33415
|+740
|Oct
|33340
|+735
|Dec
|33185
|+740
|Mar
|33135
|+740
|Jun
|33115
|+730
|Sep
|33035
|+735
|Dec
|32950
|+730
|Mar
|32865
|+725
|Jun
|32785
|+730
|Sep
|32700
|+725
|Dec
|32615
|+720
|Mar
|32535
|+720
|Jun
|32450
|+720
|Dec
|32285
|+715
|Dec
|31950
|+710
|Dec
|31615
|+700
|Est. sales 48,426.
|Mon.'s sales 27,212
|Mon.'s open int 53,289