BC-Index fut.

June 13, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Sep33415+735
Dec33185+735
Mar33135+735
Jun33115+725
Mon.'s sales 6,823
Mon.'s open int 15,379
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4345.04377.74335.74371.7+29.0
Sep4389.74423.24381.74416.7+28.7
Dec4435.74468.54432.04462.5+29.3
Mar4509.74515.04502.04509.2+30.0
Jun4554.5+34.5
Sep4590.0+38.0
Dec4624.0+40.0
Mar4643.0+40.0
Jun4658.0+40.0
Dec4704.0+40.0
Dec4790.0+40.0
Dec4877.0+40.0
Est. sales 3,736,737. Mon.'s sales 3,878,584
Mon.'s open int 2,766,399, up 123,785
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun103.57103.61103.02103.31—.05
Jul102.92—.30
Aug102.92—.30
Sep103.17103.20102.52102.92—.16
Dec102.56102.59102.40102.59—.26
Mar102.27—.41
Est. sales 30,748. Mon.'s sales 19,959
Mon.'s open int 33,325
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jul32865334253286533425+740
Aug33400+740
Sep32665335403259533415+740
Oct33340+735
Dec33185+740
Mar33135+740
Jun33115+730
Sep33035+735
Dec32950+730
Mar32865+725
Jun32785+730
Sep32700+725
Dec32615+720
Mar32535+720
Jun32450+720
Dec32285+715
Dec31950+710
Dec31615+700
Est. sales 48,426. Mon.'s sales 27,212
Mon.'s open int 53,289
