BC-Index fut.

June 22, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Sep33450334503344533445—125
Dec33215—115
Mar33165—115
Jun33150—110
Est. sales 1. Wed.'s sales 10,260
Wed.'s open int 16,715, up 16,714
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Sep4410.04425.54393.04423.7+14.5
Dec4458.04471.74440.04470.2+14.7
Mar4500.74519.54500.74519.5+15.8
Jun4566.0+15.0
Sep4600.0+15.0
Dec4639.0+15.0
Mar4658.0+15.0
Jun4673.0+15.0
Sep4693.0+15.0
Dec4719.0+15.0
Dec4805.0+15.0
Dec4892.0+15.0
Est. sales 1,322,320. Wed.'s sales 1,469,962
Wed.'s open int 2,222,576
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jul101.99+.32
Aug101.99+.32
Sep101.66102.08101.48101.99—1.09
Dec101.36101.67101.36101.67—1.18
Mar100.84101.33100.84101.33—1.35
Jun101.03+.33
Est. sales 13,597. Wed.'s sales 12,805
Wed.'s open int 27,808, up 502
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jul33455—115
Aug33195334353319533435—110
Sep33530335953311033445—120
Oct33375—110
Dec33215—110
Mar33165—110
Jun33150—110
Sep33065—110
Dec32980—110
Mar32900—110
Jun32815—110
Sep32730—110
Dec32650—105
Mar32565—110
Jun32480—110
Dec32315—105
Dec31980—105
Dec31645—105
Est. sales 28,069. Wed.'s sales 29,645
Wed.'s open int 54,852
