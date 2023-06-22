June 22, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Sep
|33450
|33450
|33445
|33445
|—125
|Dec
|33215
|—115
|Mar
|33165
|—115
|Jun
|33150
|—110
|Est. sales 1.
|Wed.'s sales 10,260
|Wed.'s open int 16,715,
|up 16,714
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Sep
|4410.0
|4425.5
|4393.0
|4423.7
|+14.5
|Dec
|4458.0
|4471.7
|4440.0
|4470.2
|+14.7
|Mar
|4500.7
|4519.5
|4500.7
|4519.5
|+15.8
|Jun
|4566.0
|+15.0
|Sep
|4600.0
|+15.0
|Dec
|4639.0
|+15.0
|Mar
|4658.0
|+15.0
|Jun
|4673.0
|+15.0
|Sep
|4693.0
|+15.0
|Dec
|4719.0
|+15.0
|Dec
|4805.0
|+15.0
|Dec
|4892.0
|+15.0
|Est. sales 1,322,320.
|Wed.'s sales 1,469,962
|Wed.'s open int 2,222,576
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jul
|101.99
|+.32
|Aug
|101.99
|+.32
|Sep
|101.66
|102.08
|101.48
|101.99
|—1.09
|Dec
|101.36
|101.67
|101.36
|101.67
|—1.18
|Mar
|100.84
|101.33
|100.84
|101.33
|—1.35
|Jun
|101.03
|+.33
|Est. sales 13,597.
|Wed.'s sales 12,805
|Wed.'s open int 27,808,
|up 502
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jul
|33455
|—115
|Aug
|33195
|33435
|33195
|33435
|—110
|Sep
|33530
|33595
|33110
|33445
|—120
|Oct
|33375
|—110
|Dec
|33215
|—110
|Mar
|33165
|—110
|Jun
|33150
|—110
|Sep
|33065
|—110
|Dec
|32980
|—110
|Mar
|32900
|—110
|Jun
|32815
|—110
|Sep
|32730
|—110
|Dec
|32650
|—105
|Mar
|32565
|—110
|Jun
|32480
|—110
|Dec
|32315
|—105
|Dec
|31980
|—105
|Dec
|31645
|—105
|Est. sales 28,069.
|Wed.'s sales 29,645
|Wed.'s open int 54,852