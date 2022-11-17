Bowlero, PTC fall; Cisco, Bath & Body Works rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Cisco Systems Inc., up $2.20 to $46.59.
The seller of routers, switches, software and services reported strong third-quarter financial results.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., up $1.29 to $46.87.
The semiconductor equipment maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
Bath & Body Works Inc., up $7.84 to $38.97.
The retailer’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Nvidia Corp., down $2.33 to $156.77.
The chipmaker’s third-quarter profit fell short of Wall analysts’ forecasts.
Sonos Inc., up 51 cents to $17.35.
The maker of Bluetooth speakers and other audio gear reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.
PTC Inc., down $5.96 to $123.87.
The product development software maker is buying ServiceMax for about $1.46 billion in cash.
Bowlero Corp., down 25 cents to $13.53.
The bowling center owner reported weak fiscal first-quarter earnings.
Children’s Place Inc., up $2.77 to $38.90.
The children’s clothing and accessories beat Wall Street’s third-quarter revenue forecasts.