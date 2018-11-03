Murrysville crews repairing slide on Meadowbrook Road
Public works crews are repairing a slide along Meadowbrook Road in Murrysville, and work is expected to continue through Oct. 26.
The slide is between Haney Court and Clawson Court.
Drivers may encounter delays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays, and are encouraged to use alternate routes if available.
Other news
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
For the latest, see Murrysville.com.