May 9, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|29120
|29225
|29120
|29225
|+175
|Sep
|29155
|+175
|Dec
|28950
|+180
|Mar
|28990
|+190
|Est. sales 2.
|Mon.'s sales 2,565
|Mon.'s open int 12,048
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4150.5
|4153.0
|4131.0
|4134.0
|—18.7
|Sep
|4188.5
|4190.0
|4169.2
|4172.0
|—18.7
|Dec
|4212.0
|4215.2
|4208.2
|4208.2
|—18.8
|Mar
|4242.2
|—18.5
|Jun
|4272.0
|—18.0
|Sep
|4294.0
|—15.0
|Dec
|4315.0
|—15.0
|Mar
|4349.0
|—18.0
|Jun
|4364.0
|—18.0
|Dec
|4408.0
|—18.0
|Dec
|4492.0
|—18.0
|Dec
|4577.0
|—18.0
|Est. sales 966,216.
|Mon.'s sales 1,028,003
|Mon.'s open int 2,288,481,
|up 5,939
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|101.21
|101.63
|101.15
|101.39
|+.24
|Jul
|101.07
|+.24
|Aug
|101.07
|+.24
|Sep
|100.85
|101.25
|100.85
|101.07
|+.24
|Dec
|100.88
|+.24
|Mar
|100.72
|+.25
|Est. sales 10,643.
|Mon.'s sales 7,569
|Mon.'s open int 33,091
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|29230
|+190
|Jun
|29030
|29270
|29015
|29225
|+175
|Jul
|29140
|29180
|29140
|29180
|+190
|Aug
|29160
|+190
|Sep
|29065
|29155
|29065
|29155
|+175
|Dec
|28950
|+180
|Mar
|28990
|+190
|Jun
|28910
|+185
|Sep
|28840
|+190
|Dec
|28765
|+185
|Mar
|28695
|+190
|Jun
|28620
|+185
|Sep
|28545
|+185
|Dec
|28475
|+185
|Mar
|28400
|+185
|Dec
|28185
|+185
|Dec
|27890
|+180
|Dec
|27600
|+180
|Est. sales 19,530.
|Mon.'s sales 16,032
|Mon.'s open int 48,136