BC-Index fut.

May 9, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun29120292252912029225+175
Sep29155+175
Dec28950+180
Mar28990+190
Est. sales 2. Mon.'s sales 2,565
Mon.'s open int 12,048
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4150.54153.04131.04134.0—18.7
Sep4188.54190.04169.24172.0—18.7
Dec4212.04215.24208.24208.2—18.8
Mar4242.2—18.5
Jun4272.0—18.0
Sep4294.0—15.0
Dec4315.0—15.0
Mar4349.0—18.0
Jun4364.0—18.0
Dec4408.0—18.0
Dec4492.0—18.0
Dec4577.0—18.0
Est. sales 966,216. Mon.'s sales 1,028,003
Mon.'s open int 2,288,481, up 5,939
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun101.21101.63101.15101.39+.24
Jul101.07+.24
Aug101.07+.24
Sep100.85101.25100.85101.07+.24
Dec100.88+.24
Mar100.72+.25
Est. sales 10,643. Mon.'s sales 7,569
Mon.'s open int 33,091
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
May29230+190
Jun29030292702901529225+175
Jul29140291802914029180+190
Aug29160+190
Sep29065291552906529155+175
Dec28950+180
Mar28990+190
Jun28910+185
Sep28840+190
Dec28765+185
Mar28695+190
Jun28620+185
Sep28545+185
Dec28475+185
Mar28400+185
Dec28185+185
Dec27890+180
Dec27600+180
Est. sales 19,530. Mon.'s sales 16,032
Mon.'s open int 48,136
