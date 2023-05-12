Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 15

ALE Group Holdings - Honk Kong, China, 1.3 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by Prime Number Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ALEH. Business: Provides accounting and corporate consultancy services to SMBs in China.

Azitra - Branford, Conn., 2.4 million shares, priced $4.50-5.50, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed NYSE American AZTR. Business: Phase-1 ready dermatology biotech developing engineered bacterial therapies.

SolarMax Technology - Riverside, Calif., 7.5 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Kingswood Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SMXT. Businss: Sells solar energy systems in the US and works on solar farm projects in China.