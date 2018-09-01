Etna installs 3 new dog waste bag stations in business district

Dog walkers in Etna have no excuse but to pick up after their pets, thanks to new doggie bag stations throughout town.

There are three stations in the borough’s business district where waste bags are available -- one at the Rain Park on Freeport street, a second one in the mini garden at the borough police station parking lot and a third one in the rain garden near Jester’s Court Tattoo along Butler Street.

The bags were paid by ALCOSAN, borough officials said, as part of a regional effort to prevent sewage and pollutant overflows into the nearby streams and Allegheny River.

Etna has combined sewers where stormwater and sanitary sewage flow into the same lines. Common in older municipalities, the pipes get easily overloaded during a heavy rain and the system overflows into waterways.

Litter and other debris, including pet waste, situated along the roads can run into catch basins and flow into the streams and river.

Dog walkers can also access waste bag stations along Dougherty Nature Trail.