Washington Township plans culvert replacements on major roads

This year promises to be one for culvert action in Washington Township.

Three culverts will be replaced on major township roads.

PennDOT will conduct a public plans display on Feb. 12 at the Washington Township Municipal Building regarding the planned culvert replacement at the intersection of Pine Run, Watt and Pine Run Church roads near the township building.

The display will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Representatives from PennDOT will be on hand to discuss the project, any road closures, detours, start dates and the length of time the project will take.

Officials told residents additional information from PennDOT will be shown on the township’s website — www.washingtontownship.com — its e-newsletter and bulletin board.

Township supervisors on Thursday night gave the OK for Senate Engineering to seek bids for two culvert replacement projects in the North Washington section of the township.

The state Department of Environmental Protection approved permits for a project at the corner of North Washington and Pine Run roads and another at the intersection of North Washington Road and Route 780.

Robert Grigas of Senate Engineering said the North Washington projects will be done this spring.

