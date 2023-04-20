April 20, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|28605
|+55
|Sep
|28540
|+50
|Dec
|28335
|+55
|Mar
|28370
|+60
|Wed.'s sales 3,369
|Wed.'s open int 11,976
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4172.2
|4173.5
|4137.0
|4152.5
|—26.0
|Sep
|4209.7
|4210.7
|4176.0
|4191.0
|—26.5
|Dec
|4220.5
|4227.5
|4216.0
|4227.2
|—28.0
|Mar
|4275.7
|4275.7
|4263.5
|4263.5
|—31.0
|Jun
|4297.0
|—31.0
|Sep
|4321.0
|—31.0
|Dec
|4344.0
|—31.0
|Mar
|4381.0
|—28.0
|Jun
|4396.0
|—28.0
|Dec
|4440.0
|—28.0
|Dec
|4524.0
|—28.0
|Dec
|4609.0
|—28.0
|Est. sales 1,714,816.
|Wed.'s sales 1,294,858
|Wed.'s open int 2,259,083
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|101.56
|—1.80
|Jun
|101.69
|101.84
|101.35
|101.56
|—1.80
|Jul
|101.28
|—.10
|Sep
|101.37
|101.51
|101.15
|101.28
|—1.80
|Dec
|101.50
|101.50
|101.11
|101.11
|—1.74
|Mar
|100.94
|—1.74
|Est. sales 10,896.
|Wed.'s sales 11,502
|Wed.'s open int 34,868,
|up 3
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|May
|28605
|+55
|Jun
|28545
|28695
|28440
|28605
|+55
|Jul
|28555
|+55
|Aug
|28535
|+60
|Sep
|28540
|+55
|Dec
|28335
|+55
|Mar
|28370
|+60
|Jun
|28290
|+55
|Sep
|28220
|+55
|Dec
|28150
|+55
|Mar
|28080
|+60
|Jun
|28005
|+55
|Sep
|27935
|+55
|Dec
|27865
|+55
|Mar
|27790
|+55
|Dec
|27580
|+55
|Dec
|27295
|+55
|Dec
|27010
|+55
|Est. sales 20,574.
|Wed.'s sales 18,964
|Wed.'s open int 42,873,
|up 669