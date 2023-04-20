AP NEWS
    BC-Index fut.

    April 20, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

    Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

    NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

    OpenHighLowSettleChg.
    S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
    250 x index
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
    $5 x nsa
    Jun28605+55
    Sep28540+50
    Dec28335+55
    Mar28370+60
    Wed.'s sales 3,369
    Wed.'s open int 11,976
    S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
    500 x index
    No open contracts.
    S&amp;P MINI Index
    50 x index
    Jun4172.24173.54137.04152.5—26.0
    Sep4209.74210.74176.04191.0—26.5
    Dec4220.54227.54216.04227.2—28.0
    Mar4275.74275.74263.54263.5—31.0
    Jun4297.0—31.0
    Sep4321.0—31.0
    Dec4344.0—31.0
    Mar4381.0—28.0
    Jun4396.0—28.0
    Dec4440.0—28.0
    Dec4524.0—28.0
    Dec4609.0—28.0
    Est. sales 1,714,816. Wed.'s sales 1,294,858
    Wed.'s open int 2,259,083
    NYSE COMP. SMALL
    $5 x index
    No open contracts.
    US DOLLAR INDEX
    1000 x index
    May101.56—1.80
    Jun101.69101.84101.35101.56—1.80
    Jul101.28—.10
    Sep101.37101.51101.15101.28—1.80
    Dec101.50101.50101.11101.11—1.74
    Mar100.94—1.74
    Est. sales 10,896. Wed.'s sales 11,502
    Wed.'s open int 34,868, up 3
    DJIA Index
    $10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
    No open contracts.
    NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
    500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
    May28605+55
    Jun28545286952844028605+55
    Jul28555+55
    Aug28535+60
    Sep28540+55
    Dec28335+55
    Mar28370+60
    Jun28290+55
    Sep28220+55
    Dec28150+55
    Mar28080+60
    Jun28005+55
    Sep27935+55
    Dec27865+55
    Mar27790+55
    Dec27580+55
    Dec27295+55
    Dec27010+55
    Est. sales 20,574. Wed.'s sales 18,964
    Wed.'s open int 42,873, up 669
