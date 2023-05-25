May 25, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|31100
|+600
|Sep
|31040
|+600
|Dec
|30825
|+605
|Mar
|30870
|+630
|Wed.'s sales 7,736
|Wed.'s open int 15,225
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4157.0
|4175.5
|4131.5
|4159.7
|+33.7
|Sep
|4194.0
|4216.2
|4172.5
|4201.0
|+34.8
|Dec
|4225.2
|4253.0
|4218.7
|4242.7
|+36.5
|Mar
|4277.0
|4284.2
|4277.0
|4284.2
|+39.0
|Jun
|4320.0
|+40.0
|Sep
|4351.0
|+40.0
|Dec
|4376.0
|+40.0
|Mar
|4410.0
|+40.0
|Jun
|4425.0
|+40.0
|Dec
|4469.0
|+40.0
|Dec
|4553.0
|+40.0
|Dec
|4638.0
|+40.0
|Est. sales 1,883,810.
|Wed.'s sales 1,921,338
|Wed.'s open int 2,399,697,
|up 13,761
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|103.77
|104.24
|103.77
|104.17
|+.81
|Jul
|103.78
|+.38
|Aug
|103.78
|+.38
|Sep
|103.48
|103.84
|103.48
|103.78
|+.70
|Dec
|103.34
|103.52
|103.34
|103.52
|+.67
|Mar
|103.31
|+.63
|Est. sales 15,231.
|Wed.'s sales 15,651
|Wed.'s open int 31,544,
|up 1,341
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|30610
|31105
|30510
|31100
|+605
|Jul
|31070
|+635
|Aug
|31050
|+640
|Sep
|30605
|31040
|30605
|31040
|+605
|Oct
|30995
|+640
|Dec
|30825
|+605
|Mar
|30870
|+635
|Jun
|30785
|+635
|Sep
|30710
|+635
|Dec
|30630
|+630
|Mar
|30555
|+630
|Jun
|30475
|+625
|Sep
|30400
|+625
|Dec
|30320
|+625
|Mar
|30245
|+625
|Dec
|30010
|+615
|Dec
|29700
|+610
|Dec
|29390
|+605
|Est. sales 35,142.
|Wed.'s sales 36,614
|Wed.'s open int 59,708