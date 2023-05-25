AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

BC-Index fut.

May 25, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun31100+600
Sep31040+600
Dec30825+605
Mar30870+630
Wed.'s sales 7,736
Wed.'s open int 15,225
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4157.04175.54131.54159.7+33.7
Sep4194.04216.24172.54201.0+34.8
Dec4225.24253.04218.74242.7+36.5
Mar4277.04284.24277.04284.2+39.0
Jun4320.0+40.0
Sep4351.0+40.0
Dec4376.0+40.0
Mar4410.0+40.0
Jun4425.0+40.0
Dec4469.0+40.0
Dec4553.0+40.0
Dec4638.0+40.0
Est. sales 1,883,810. Wed.'s sales 1,921,338
Wed.'s open int 2,399,697, up 13,761
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun103.77104.24103.77104.17+.81
Jul103.78+.38
Aug103.78+.38
Sep103.48103.84103.48103.78+.70
Dec103.34103.52103.34103.52+.67
Mar103.31+.63
Est. sales 15,231. Wed.'s sales 15,651
Wed.'s open int 31,544, up 1,341
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun30610311053051031100+605
Jul31070+635
Aug31050+640
Sep30605310403060531040+605
Oct30995+640
Dec30825+605
Mar30870+635
Jun30785+635
Sep30710+635
Dec30630+630
Mar30555+630
Jun30475+625
Sep30400+625
Dec30320+625
Mar30245+625
Dec30010+615
Dec29700+610
Dec29390+605
Est. sales 35,142. Wed.'s sales 36,614
Wed.'s open int 59,708
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.