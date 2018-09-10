Bus, RV dealer moving to old 84 Lumber site in Murrysville

A California company with bus and motor-home dealerships nationwide plans to close its Washington County facility and relocate to the former 84 Lumber property on William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Jennifer Nichols, facilities director for Creative Bus Sales in Chino, Calif., on Wednesday confirmed that the company had purchased the 2.5-acre property off Route 22 for $1.65 million through its limited-liability corporation, PA Bus Properties.

“We’ll be closing Canonsburg and operating a bus and eventually RV dealership out of the Murrysville property,” Nichols said.

The company has branches in California, Oregon, Florida, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, Indiana and Arizona.

“We sell buses to municipalities, resorts, private facilities like nursing homes, those types of businesses,” Nichols said. “We don’t usually sell to the general public, but some of our sites have recently branched off into selling towable RVs, like six-wheeled trailers.”

Some construction and renovation will take place, “and we expect to be operating by January or February 2019,” Nichols said.

Murrysville officials said the municipality has not received any official applications to develop the property as of yet.

“We have had preliminary meetings,” said Jim Morrison, the municipality’s chief administrator. “January would be optimistic.”

Washington County-based 84 Lumber closed its Murrysville location in December. It had been in operation there since 1966.

The family-owned building materials company, founded in 1956, has more than 250 stores and 5,500 employees across 30 states, according to its website.