2 Allegheny County men charged with sabotaging railroad

Two Allegheny County men damaged railroad signals and equipment during two days in November, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday.

William Curry Brown, 24, of Elizabeth and Brandon Edward Peck, 24, of Glassport are charged under a federal law dealing with “terrorist attacks and other violence against railroad carriers and against mass transportation systems on land.”

There was no attorney listed for Brown, who remains in custody. His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Peck has been released on an unsecured bond and his attorney, Jon Pushinsky, declined comment.

While the law covers terrorist attacks, it also includes acts of vandalism such as someone stealing copper from a railroad facility.

The indictment charges Brown with removing four railroad antennas on Nov. 1 and Brown and Peck with severing some signal cables on Nov. 2.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined comment. No further details on the crimes are available in the public court documents.

