Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Mar. 27

Chanson International - Urumpi, China, 3.8 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CHSN. Business: Operates a chain of bakeries located in China and New York City.

Global Mofy Metaverse - Beijing, China, 1.2 million shares, priced $4.50-$5.50, managed by Maxim Group LLC. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GMM. Business: Chinese provider of virtual content and digital marketing services.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings - Nanping, China 2 million shares, priced $4-$6, managed by Revere Securities/RF Lafferty & Co. Proposed Nasdaq symbol GDHG. Business: Operates six amusement and water parks across southern China.

Jin Medical International - Changzhou, China, 1.3 million shares, priced $8-$9, managed by Prime Number Capital. Proposeed Nasdaq symbol ZJYL. Business: Chinese wheelchair manufacturer.

U Power - Shanghai, China, 2.5 million shares, priced $6-$8, managed by AMTD Global Markets/WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol UCAR. Business: Launching automated battery-swapping stations for electric vehicles in China.

Trio Petroleum - Danville, Calif., 1.7 million shares, priced $3-$4, managed by Spartan Capital Securities. Proposed NYSE American symbol TPET. Business: California-based oil and gas E&P.

YanGuFang International Group - Shanghai, China, priced $4-$6, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol YGF. Business: Chinese producer of oat and grain products.