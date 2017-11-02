Penn Township group schedules fracking-related noise monitoring workshop

Protect PT, a Penn Township environmental group, will hold a noise monitoring workshop at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Penn Township Ambulance Association, 1030 Sandy Hill Road, Irwin.

The free, 90-minute workshop is the fourth in a series geared to help residents monitor noise from fracking operations.

“Our local government put restrictions on (natural gas) operators in our town, and we want to make sure they adhere to the mandated conditions,” said Executive Director Gillian Graber.

Each household attending the event will receive a reference guide that contains the information covered.

Cynthia Richburg, a professor of audiology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, will discuss her study of the noise pollution and health impacts from shale gas development in Washington, Pa.

The Center for Health, Environment & Justice, a nonprofit formed in 1981 in response to the Love Canal toxic chemical disaster, is funding the workshop.