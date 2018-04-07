Registration underway for annual electronics, household waste disposal in Harrison

Registration is underway for Harrison’s annual electronics and hazardous household waste collection.

It’s open to anyone, not just Harrison residents, said Evelyn Davis, an administrative assistant with Environmental Coordination Services & Recycling, known as ECS&R, in Crawford County.

Registration is required. Appointments were still available Thursday for the collection, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at the township building, 1 Municipal Drive.

A variety of electronics and household waste will be accepted, and fees are charged.

The company accepts cash, checks and credit and debit cards for payment.

This will be the third year for the collection.

Last year, about 70 people dropped off nearly 15,000 pounds of materials to be recycled. Old televisions and paint topped the list of things people were looking to get rid of.

Proper recycling prevents ground contamination.

The collection will be a drive-through service, Davis said.

The elderly need not worry about having to unload anything.

“When they get here, they don’t have to get out of their vehicle or help unload anything,” she said. “We’ll do all the heavy lifting. All they have to do is pull in, and we’ll do the rest.”

For insurance reasons, Davis said they actually prefer that people stay in their cars.

Items that will not be accepted are explosives, radioactive material, ammunition, tires, medical waste, syringes and large appliances.

Online registration is preferred at www.ecsr.net, Davis said. But registration can also be done by phone at 866-815-0016.

Another collection will be held in the fall, on Oct. 27, township Secretary Faith Payne said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

Here’s what’s being collected

Electronics

• Computers and peripherals

• Televisions

• Printers

• Microwaves

• Stereos, CD and tape players

• Copiers

• Fax machines

• Cell phones, telephones

• Laptop computers

• VCRs, DVD players

• Phone systems

• Dehumidifiers

• Air conditioners

Household hazardous waste

• Household cleaning products

• Aerosols

• Pool chemicals

• Paints

• Wood and metal cleaners and polish

• Gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel

• Propane tanks, compressed gas cylinders

• Driveway sealer

• Stains and finishes

• Paint stripper

• Batteries

• Light bulbs

• Waste oils and motor oil

• Fuel additives

• Transmission, brake and starter fluids

• Antifreeze

• Degreasers

• Car wax and polishes

• Bleach

• Lye

• Indoor pesticides

• Flea repellents and shampoo

• Bug sprays

• Strychnine

• Mouse and rat poisons