Bridgeville Area Historical Society talks Erie’s Brig Niagara

The November program meeting of the Bridgeville Area Historical Society featured an interesting talk by Edd Hale on his experience as a volunteer sailor on the USS Niagara.

The original USS Niagara was one of six warships constructed by Noah Brown in Erie as part of a battle fleet assembled to contest the British naval supremacy in the Great Lakes during the War of 1812.

The Battle of Lake Erie on Sept. 10, 1813, resulted in a victory for the American fleet led by Oliver Hazard Perry as reported to Gen. William Henry Harrison — “We have met the enemy and they are ours, two ships, two brigs, one schooner, and one sloop.” The Niagara played a key role in the battle when Perry transferred his flag to the ship following severe damage to his flagship, the Lawrence.

Following the war, the Brig Niagara was purposely sunk in Misery Bay at Presque Isle in Erie. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission had a replica built in 1988 that now serves as a “sailing ambassador for Pennsylvania.”

The original vessel carried 18 carronades and two “chasers.” The chasers are long guns mounted on wheels so they can be located at the bow or stern. They fired 12-pound balls accurately at long ranges. The carronades were located semi-permanently, nine on each side. They fired 32-pound balls at short range.

In 1813 the Niagara had a crew of 155 men and officers, most of which served the 20 guns (six men per gun). The current Niagara has a crew of 20 professional officers and sailors, supplemented by 20 volunteers. Her sailing schedule is May through September. The museum is open year-round.

Hale has volunteered as a crewman on the Niagara for the past nine years. He was particularly proud of a photograph of him high in the rigging on one of the foremast yards.

Hale is an enthusiastic supporter of the Niagara and of the experience of volunteering as a sailor on the brig. He strongly recommended a visit to the museum and a four-hour day sail next summer.

There will be no program meeting for the Historical Society in December; the next scheduled program will be presented in a Sunday afternoon meeting at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28. John Auberle’s subject is “A Lion in the White House: A Biography of Teddy Roosevelt.” The meeting will be in the Chartiers Room of the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department on Commercial Street in Bridgeville.

John Oyler is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Reach him at 412-343-1652 or joylerpa@icloud.com. Read more from him at mywutb.blogspot.com.