April 6, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|27630
|—
|70
|Sep
|27565
|—
|65
|Dec
|27360
|—
|70
|Mar
|27370
|—
|60
|Wed.'s sales 2,967
|Wed.'s open int 10,741
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4113.7
|4135.2
|4096.5
|4132.0
|+14.8
|Sep
|4150.0
|4170.0
|4131.0
|4167.0
|+15.3
|Dec
|4164.5
|4201.0
|4164.5
|4199.0
|+16.0
|Mar
|4225.0
|4230.7
|4225.0
|4230.7
|+15.5
|Jun
|4261.0
|+15.0
|Sep
|4287.0
|+15.0
|Dec
|4310.0
|+15.0
|Mar
|4344.0
|+15.0
|Jun
|4359.0
|+15.0
|Dec
|4403.0
|+15.0
|Dec
|4487.0
|+15.0
|Dec
|4572.0
|+15.0
|Est. sales 1,255,719.
|Wed.'s sales 1,472,430
|Wed.'s open int 2,211,418
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Apr
|101.51
|—1.85
|May
|101.51
|—1.85
|Jun
|101.57
|101.83
|101.43
|101.51
|—1.85
|Sep
|101.35
|101.54
|101.24
|101.28
|—1.80
|Dec
|101.11
|—1.74
|Mar
|100.95
|—1.73
|Est. sales 9,893.
|Wed.'s sales 16,089
|Wed.'s open int 33,236,
|up 1,160
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Apr
|27620
|—
|55
|May
|27600
|—
|55
|Jun
|27700
|27705
|27430
|27630
|—
|65
|Jul
|27550
|—
|55
|Sep
|27565
|—
|65
|Dec
|27360
|—
|65
|Mar
|27370
|—
|55
|Jun
|27300
|—
|50
|Sep
|27230
|—
|50
|Dec
|27160
|—
|50
|Mar
|27090
|—
|55
|Jun
|27025
|—
|50
|Sep
|26955
|—
|50
|Dec
|26885
|—
|50
|Mar
|26815
|—
|50
|Dec
|26610
|—
|50
|Dec
|26335
|—
|50
|Dec
|26060
|—
|50
|Est. sales 19,362.
|Wed.'s sales 23,847
|Wed.'s open int 36,237