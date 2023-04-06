BC-Index fut.

AP NEWS
April 6, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun2763070
Sep2756565
Dec2736070
Mar2737060
Wed.'s sales 2,967
Wed.'s open int 10,741
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4113.74135.24096.54132.0+14.8
Sep4150.04170.04131.04167.0+15.3
Dec4164.54201.04164.54199.0+16.0
Mar4225.04230.74225.04230.7+15.5
Jun4261.0+15.0
Sep4287.0+15.0
Dec4310.0+15.0
Mar4344.0+15.0
Jun4359.0+15.0
Dec4403.0+15.0
Dec4487.0+15.0
Dec4572.0+15.0
Est. sales 1,255,719. Wed.'s sales 1,472,430
Wed.'s open int 2,211,418
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Apr101.51—1.85
May101.51—1.85
Jun101.57101.83101.43101.51—1.85
Sep101.35101.54101.24101.28—1.80
Dec101.11—1.74
Mar100.95—1.73
Est. sales 9,893. Wed.'s sales 16,089
Wed.'s open int 33,236, up 1,160
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Apr2762055
May2760055
Jun2770027705274302763065
Jul2755055
Sep2756565
Dec2736065
Mar2737055
Jun2730050
Sep2723050
Dec2716050
Mar2709055
Jun2702550
Sep2695550
Dec2688550
Mar2681550
Dec2661050
Dec2633550
Dec2606050
Est. sales 19,362. Wed.'s sales 23,847
Wed.'s open int 36,237
