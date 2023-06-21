BC-Index fut.

AP NEWS
June 21, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Sep33565+455
Dec33325+455
Mar33275+455
Jun33260+390
Tue.'s open int 1
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Sep4430.24438.54403.54409.2—25.5
Dec4478.04482.54450.04455.5—25.7
Mar4506.74506.74503.74503.7—25.8
Jun4551.0—26.0
Sep4585.0—26.0
Dec4624.0—26.0
Mar4643.0—26.0
Jun4658.0—26.0
Sep4678.0—26.0
Dec4704.0—26.0
Dec4790.0—26.0
Dec4877.0—26.0
Est. sales 1,397,110. Tue.'s sales 1,481,577
Tue.'s open int 2,223,815
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jul101.67—.45
Aug101.67—.45
Sep102.09102.30101.62101.67—1.41
Dec101.79101.79101.34101.34—1.51
Mar101.00—1.68
Jun100.70—.46
Est. sales 12,805. Tue.'s sales 13,518
Tue.'s open int 27,306
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jul33570+400
Aug33400335453340033545+400
Sep33100337403305533565+460
Oct33485+400
Dec33325+460
Mar33275+460
Jun33260+395
Sep33175+395
Dec33090+395
Mar33010+395
Jun32925+395
Sep32840+390
Dec32755+390
Mar32675+390
Jun32590+390
Dec32420+385
Dec32085+380
Dec31750+375
Est. sales 29,457. Tue.'s sales 50,551
Tue.'s open int 55,296
