June 21, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Wednesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Sep
|33565
|+455
|Dec
|33325
|+455
|Mar
|33275
|+455
|Jun
|33260
|+390
|Tue.'s open int 1
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Sep
|4430.2
|4438.5
|4403.5
|4409.2
|—25.5
|Dec
|4478.0
|4482.5
|4450.0
|4455.5
|—25.7
|Mar
|4506.7
|4506.7
|4503.7
|4503.7
|—25.8
|Jun
|4551.0
|—26.0
|Sep
|4585.0
|—26.0
|Dec
|4624.0
|—26.0
|Mar
|4643.0
|—26.0
|Jun
|4658.0
|—26.0
|Sep
|4678.0
|—26.0
|Dec
|4704.0
|—26.0
|Dec
|4790.0
|—26.0
|Dec
|4877.0
|—26.0
|Est. sales 1,397,110.
|Tue.'s sales 1,481,577
|Tue.'s open int 2,223,815
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jul
|101.67
|—.45
|Aug
|101.67
|—.45
|Sep
|102.09
|102.30
|101.62
|101.67
|—1.41
|Dec
|101.79
|101.79
|101.34
|101.34
|—1.51
|Mar
|101.00
|—1.68
|Jun
|100.70
|—.46
|Est. sales 12,805.
|Tue.'s sales 13,518
|Tue.'s open int 27,306
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jul
|33570
|+400
|Aug
|33400
|33545
|33400
|33545
|+400
|Sep
|33100
|33740
|33055
|33565
|+460
|Oct
|33485
|+400
|Dec
|33325
|+460
|Mar
|33275
|+460
|Jun
|33260
|+395
|Sep
|33175
|+395
|Dec
|33090
|+395
|Mar
|33010
|+395
|Jun
|32925
|+395
|Sep
|32840
|+390
|Dec
|32755
|+390
|Mar
|32675
|+390
|Jun
|32590
|+390
|Dec
|32420
|+385
|Dec
|32085
|+380
|Dec
|31750
|+375
|Est. sales 29,457.
|Tue.'s sales 50,551
|Tue.'s open int 55,296