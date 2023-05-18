May 18, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|30905
|+375
|Sep
|30840
|+370
|Dec
|30630
|+370
|Mar
|30640
|+340
|Wed.'s sales 6,883
|Wed.'s open int 14,864,
|up 734
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4171.2
|4215.5
|4161.2
|4212.0
|+40.5
|Sep
|4206.2
|4255.5
|4200.2
|4252.0
|+41.8
|Dec
|4243.2
|4294.0
|4243.0
|4291.2
|+43.2
|Mar
|4299.0
|4329.0
|4299.0
|4329.0
|+46.0
|Jun
|4363.0
|+51.0
|Sep
|4387.0
|+51.0
|Dec
|4408.0
|+51.0
|Mar
|4442.0
|+51.0
|Jun
|4457.0
|+51.0
|Dec
|4501.0
|+51.0
|Dec
|4585.0
|+51.0
|Dec
|4670.0
|+51.0
|Est. sales 1,659,048.
|Wed.'s sales 1,589,569
|Wed.'s open int 2,360,500,
|up 54,202
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|102.74
|103.49
|102.65
|103.45
|+.09
|Jul
|103.09
|+.72
|Aug
|103.09
|+.72
|Sep
|102.37
|103.12
|102.37
|103.09
|+.01
|Dec
|102.39
|102.83
|102.39
|102.83
|—.02
|Mar
|102.66
|—.02
|Est. sales 14,126.
|Wed.'s sales 10,146
|Wed.'s open int 30,772
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jun
|30505
|30935
|30380
|30905
|+375
|Jul
|30840
|+340
|Aug
|30820
|+345
|Sep
|30565
|30850
|30490
|30840
|+370
|Oct
|30765
|+340
|Dec
|30630
|+370
|Mar
|30640
|+340
|Jun
|30555
|+335
|Sep
|30480
|+340
|Dec
|30405
|+340
|Mar
|30325
|+335
|Jun
|30250
|+335
|Sep
|30170
|+330
|Dec
|30095
|+335
|Mar
|30020
|+335
|Dec
|29785
|+330
|Dec
|29480
|+330
|Dec
|29170
|+325
|Est. sales 35,672.
|Wed.'s sales 30,573
|Wed.'s open int 54,603,
|up 484