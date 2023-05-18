AP NEWS
BC-Index fut.

May 18, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Thursday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun30905+375
Sep30840+370
Dec30630+370
Mar30640+340
Wed.'s sales 6,883
Wed.'s open int 14,864, up 734
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4171.24215.54161.24212.0+40.5
Sep4206.24255.54200.24252.0+41.8
Dec4243.24294.04243.04291.2+43.2
Mar4299.04329.04299.04329.0+46.0
Jun4363.0+51.0
Sep4387.0+51.0
Dec4408.0+51.0
Mar4442.0+51.0
Jun4457.0+51.0
Dec4501.0+51.0
Dec4585.0+51.0
Dec4670.0+51.0
Est. sales 1,659,048. Wed.'s sales 1,589,569
Wed.'s open int 2,360,500, up 54,202
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun102.74103.49102.65103.45+.09
Jul103.09+.72
Aug103.09+.72
Sep102.37103.12102.37103.09+.01
Dec102.39102.83102.39102.83—.02
Mar102.66—.02
Est. sales 14,126. Wed.'s sales 10,146
Wed.'s open int 30,772
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jun30505309353038030905+375
Jul30840+340
Aug30820+345
Sep30565308503049030840+370
Oct30765+340
Dec30630+370
Mar30640+340
Jun30555+335
Sep30480+340
Dec30405+340
Mar30325+335
Jun30250+335
Sep30170+330
Dec30095+335
Mar30020+335
Dec29785+330
Dec29480+330
Dec29170+325
Est. sales 35,672. Wed.'s sales 30,573
Wed.'s open int 54,603, up 484
