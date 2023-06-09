AP NEWS
BC-Index fut.

June 9, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Sep32325+485
Dec32100+490
Mar32045+405
Jun32060+510
Thu.'s open int n.a.
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4297.74325.54284.04304.7+6.5
Sep4341.74369.54327.54348.7+7.0
Dec4383.54414.04378.74393.5+7.5
Mar4440.04440.04439.04439.0+8.0
Jun4481.0+8.0
Sep4513.0+8.0
Dec4545.0+12.0
Mar4564.0+12.0
Jun4579.0+12.0
Dec4625.0+12.0
Dec4711.0+12.0
Dec4798.0+12.0
Est. sales 3,263,143. Thu.'s sales 1,881,926
Thu.'s open int 2,544,324, up 36,447
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
Jun103.30103.58103.28103.53+.17
Jul103.14+.22
Aug103.14+.22
Sep102.92103.19102.90103.14+.06
Dec102.81—.04
Mar102.51—.17
Est. sales 17,621. Thu.'s sales 15,816
Thu.'s open int 34,638, up 1,043
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Jul32200323553220032355+510
Aug32335+515
Sep31825324953181032325+490
Oct32275+510
Dec32100+490
Mar32045+410
Jun32060+510
Sep31980+510
Dec31900+510
Mar31815+505
Jun31735+505
Sep31655+505
Dec31575+505
Mar31495+500
Jun31415+500
Dec31250+495
Dec30930+495
Dec30605+485
Est. sales 43,302. Thu.'s sales 45,162
Thu.'s open int 53,768
