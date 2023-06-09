June 9, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Friday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Sep
|32325
|+485
|Dec
|32100
|+490
|Mar
|32045
|+405
|Jun
|32060
|+510
|Thu.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4297.7
|4325.5
|4284.0
|4304.7
|+6.5
|Sep
|4341.7
|4369.5
|4327.5
|4348.7
|+7.0
|Dec
|4383.5
|4414.0
|4378.7
|4393.5
|+7.5
|Mar
|4440.0
|4440.0
|4439.0
|4439.0
|+8.0
|Jun
|4481.0
|+8.0
|Sep
|4513.0
|+8.0
|Dec
|4545.0
|+12.0
|Mar
|4564.0
|+12.0
|Jun
|4579.0
|+12.0
|Dec
|4625.0
|+12.0
|Dec
|4711.0
|+12.0
|Dec
|4798.0
|+12.0
|Est. sales 3,263,143.
|Thu.'s sales 1,881,926
|Thu.'s open int 2,544,324,
|up 36,447
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|Jun
|103.30
|103.58
|103.28
|103.53
|+.17
|Jul
|103.14
|+.22
|Aug
|103.14
|+.22
|Sep
|102.92
|103.19
|102.90
|103.14
|+.06
|Dec
|102.81
|—.04
|Mar
|102.51
|—.17
|Est. sales 17,621.
|Thu.'s sales 15,816
|Thu.'s open int 34,638,
|up 1,043
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Jul
|32200
|32355
|32200
|32355
|+510
|Aug
|32335
|+515
|Sep
|31825
|32495
|31810
|32325
|+490
|Oct
|32275
|+510
|Dec
|32100
|+490
|Mar
|32045
|+410
|Jun
|32060
|+510
|Sep
|31980
|+510
|Dec
|31900
|+510
|Mar
|31815
|+505
|Jun
|31735
|+505
|Sep
|31655
|+505
|Dec
|31575
|+505
|Mar
|31495
|+500
|Jun
|31415
|+500
|Dec
|31250
|+495
|Dec
|30930
|+495
|Dec
|30605
|+485
|Est. sales 43,302.
|Thu.'s sales 45,162
|Thu.'s open int 53,768