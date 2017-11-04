FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Historian Sue Reich to discuss WWII-era quilts at Allegheny Township fundraiser

By Joanne Klimovich Harrop
 
Share

There is so much history behind these quilts. They are more than the colorful fabrics they are made from. They tell stories of the “Greatest Generation,” those men and women who served their country in World War II.

Coming to Pittsburgh to share the tales of the quilts is Sue Reich.

The quilt historian and lecturer, who has been head of the Connecticut Quilt Search Project for more than a decade, will be the guest speaker at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 608 High St., Freeport. The event is a fundraiser for Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.

Other news
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto hits a two-run double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring.

Her talk is titled “Quilt Making That Saw Us Through World War II.” During the years of America’s direct involvement in the war, women were keeping the home fires burning, working in the defense industry and planting victory gardens as their men fought on the battlefront, Reich says. Her presentation will show that women were making quilts for the Red Cross, Bundles for Britain and their own families.

“Learn how these women of the ‘Greatest Generation’ distinguished themselves through their quilt making,” says Reich, who grew up in Penn Hills and now lives in Washington Depot, Conn.

After her presentation, Reich will share information about the quilts made between 1941-45 that she owns. There will be a local Quilts of Valor group in attendance and a surprise moment for some veterans.

Guests also will enjoy an afternoon tea.

The event is timely because Veterans Day is a week away, says Kathy Wagner, Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Company secretary, who is a former classmate of Reich’s.

Wagner of Murrysville, who is a former Allegheny Township resident, hopes this event will create interest. She says they are always looking for new topics to discuss as a way to help raise money for the fire company.

“We are excited to welcome Sue,” Wagner says. “I believe this event will appeal to a lot of people. There is so much to learn about these quilts and the time period they represent. It’s part of our history and our freedom.”

Reich attributes her passion for World War II quilt-making history to her father, Joseph Winklmann, who served in the Navy on the USS Saratoga during World War II. She was inspired to find these quilts after a trip to Washington to see the World War II Memorial. She saw images and posters from that era and started looking for quilts in the same designs. Many baby boomers are cleaning out their parents’ basements and attics and finding these quilts and selling them. So she decided to buy them and write a book about the quilts.

“If my dad didn’t come back from war, I wouldn’t be here,” she says. “It was an honor to put together the quilt trunk show and it is humbling. The ‘Greatest Generation’ lived through the Depression and World War II, and when they came back they got back to their lives and their jobs and their families. These quilts help us hang on to the memories because we are losing our World War II veterans daily.”

Tickets are $20.

Details: 724-845-8900 or via email atvfc1@windstream.net

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.