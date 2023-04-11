April 11, 2023 GMT
BC-Index fut.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:
Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|S&P COMP. INDEX
|250 x index
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
|$5 x nsa
|Jun
|28025
|+155
|Sep
|27960
|+160
|Dec
|27755
|+165
|Mar
|27755
|+155
|Mon.'s open int
|n.a.
|S&P MIDCAP Index
|500 x index
|No open contracts.
|S&P MINI Index
|50 x index
|Jun
|4138.5
|4151.7
|4128.7
|4136.5
|+.3
|Sep
|4175.7
|4188.2
|4166.0
|4173.2
|+.2
|Dec
|4213.5
|4220.2
|4204.5
|4207.5
|+2.0
|Mar
|4245.0
|4245.0
|4241.7
|4241.7
|—
|.3
|Jun
|4272.0
|Sep
|4298.0
|Dec
|4321.0
|Mar
|4355.0
|Jun
|4370.0
|Dec
|4414.0
|Dec
|4498.0
|Dec
|4583.0
|Est. sales 1,180,078.
|Mon.'s sales 1,120,136
|Mon.'s open int 2,252,170,
|up 19,907
|NYSE COMP. SMALL
|$5 x index
|No open contracts.
|US DOLLAR INDEX
|1000 x index
|May
|101.88
|—1.48
|Jun
|102.17
|102.19
|101.69
|101.88
|—1.48
|Jul
|101.62
|—.36
|Sep
|101.84
|101.84
|101.42
|101.62
|—1.46
|Dec
|101.45
|—1.40
|Mar
|101.28
|—1.40
|Est. sales 7,795.
|Mon.'s sales 11,213
|Mon.'s open int 33,626
|DJIA Index
|$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
|No open contracts.
|NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
|500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
|Apr
|28005
|+155
|May
|27985
|+155
|Jun
|27875
|28085
|27850
|28025
|+160
|Jul
|27935
|+155
|Sep
|27960
|+160
|Dec
|27755
|+165
|Mar
|27755
|+155
|Jun
|27680
|+155
|Sep
|27610
|+155
|Dec
|27540
|+155
|Mar
|27470
|+155
|Jun
|27400
|+155
|Sep
|27330
|+155
|Dec
|27260
|+155
|Mar
|27190
|+150
|Dec
|26980
|+150
|Dec
|26700
|+150
|Dec
|26420
|+145
|Est. sales 18,233.
|Mon.'s sales 14,652
|Mon.'s open int 38,891,
|up 236