BC-Index fut.

April 11, 2023 GMT

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock index futures Tuesday:

Standard & Poors Index and Nikkei 225 Index futures trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

NYSE Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

U.S. Dollar Index futures trade on the IntercontinentalExchange.

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
S&amp;P COMP. INDEX
250 x index
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 AVGS.
$5 x nsa
Jun28025+155
Sep27960+160
Dec27755+165
Mar27755+155
Mon.'s open int n.a.
S&amp;P MIDCAP Index
500 x index
No open contracts.
S&amp;P MINI Index
50 x index
Jun4138.54151.74128.74136.5+.3
Sep4175.74188.24166.04173.2+.2
Dec4213.54220.24204.54207.5+2.0
Mar4245.04245.04241.74241.7.3
Jun4272.0
Sep4298.0
Dec4321.0
Mar4355.0
Jun4370.0
Dec4414.0
Dec4498.0
Dec4583.0
Est. sales 1,180,078. Mon.'s sales 1,120,136
Mon.'s open int 2,252,170, up 19,907
NYSE COMP. SMALL
$5 x index
No open contracts.
US DOLLAR INDEX
1000 x index
May101.88—1.48
Jun102.17102.19101.69101.88—1.48
Jul101.62—.36
Sep101.84101.84101.42101.62—1.46
Dec101.45—1.40
Mar101.28—1.40
Est. sales 7,795. Mon.'s sales 11,213
Mon.'s open int 33,626
DJIA Index
$10 x Dow Jones Industrial Average
No open contracts.
NIKKEI 225 (YEN)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price
Apr28005+155
May27985+155
Jun27875280852785028025+160
Jul27935+155
Sep27960+160
Dec27755+165
Mar27755+155
Jun27680+155
Sep27610+155
Dec27540+155
Mar27470+155
Jun27400+155
Sep27330+155
Dec27260+155
Mar27190+150
Dec26980+150
Dec26700+150
Dec26420+145
Est. sales 18,233. Mon.'s sales 14,652
Mon.'s open int 38,891, up 236
