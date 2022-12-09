AP NEWS
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 44 cents to $71.02 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 5 cents to $76.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $2.06 a gallon. January heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.79 a gallon. January natural gas rose 28 cents to $6.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $9.20 to $1,810.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 47 cents to $23.72 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $3.88 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.48 Japanese yen from 136.69 yen. The euro fell to $1.0546 from $1.0559.

