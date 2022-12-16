AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated PressDecember 16, 2022 GMT

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.82 to $74.29 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $2.17 to $79.04 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 4 cents to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil fell 16 cents to $3.12 a gallon. January natural gas fell 37 cents to $6.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $12.40 to $1,800.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 2 cents to $23.33 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $3.76 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.56 Japanese yen from 137.76 yen. The euro fell to $1.0600 from $1.0632.

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.