AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated PressDecember 12, 2022 GMT

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $2.15 to $73.17 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.89 to $77.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.08 a gallon. January heating oil rose 17 cents to $2.97 a gallon. January natural gas rose 34 cents to $6.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $18.40 to $1,792.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 31 cents to $23.40 an ounce and March copper fell 8 cents to $3.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.78 Japanese yen from 136.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0523 from $1.0546.

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.