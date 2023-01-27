How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/27/2023
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, marking the market’s third winning week in the last four.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday, having given up much of its afternoon gain. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow also rose. American Express helped lead the way. It jumped after giving a profit forecast that topped expectations.
Next week could be even busier for markets. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its latest increase to interest rates. A report on Friday showed that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller increase that’s less painful.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 10.13 points, or 0.2%, to 4,070.56.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.67 points, or 0.1%, to 33,978.08.
The Nasdaq composite rose 109.30 points, or 0.9%, to 11,621.71.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.39 points, or 0.4%, to 1,911.46.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 97.95 points, or 2.5%.
The Dow is up 602.59 points, or 1.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 481.28 points, or 4.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 44.12 points, or 2.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 231.06 points, or 6%.
The Dow is up 830.83 points, or 2.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,155.23 points, or 11%.
The Russell 2000 is up 150.21 points, or 8.5%.