Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $2.35 to $80.55 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $2.40 to $85.43 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 9 cents to $2.42 a gallon. December heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.36 a gallon. January natural gas fell 31 cents to $6.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $3.80 to $1,759.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 34 cents $21.78 an ounce and March copper rose 10 cents to $3.74 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138 Japanese yen from 138.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.0413 from $1.0327.