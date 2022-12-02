AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated PressDecember 2, 2022 GMT

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.24 to $79.98 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.31 to $85.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 6 cents to $2.28 a gallon. January heating oil fell 9 cents to $3.17 a gallon. January natural gas fell 46 cents to $6.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $5.60 to $1,809.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 41 cents to $23.25 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.85 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.44 Japanese yen from 135.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.0534 from $1.0519.

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.