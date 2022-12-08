How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 12/8/2022

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street but remain lower for the week after five straight losses.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% Thursday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%. U.S. crude oil prices settled lower, marking their lowest point of the year.

Activision Blizzard fell 1.5% after the Federal Trade Commission said it is suing to block Microsoft’s planned $69 billion takeover of the video game company, saying it could suppress competitors to its Xbox game consoles.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 29.59 points, or 0.8%, to 3,963.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.56 points, or 0.5%, to 33,781.48.

The Nasdaq rose 123.45 points, or 1.1%, to 11,082.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.39 points, or 0.6%, to 1,818.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 108.19 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is down 648.40 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 379.49 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 74.55 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 802.67 points, or 16.8%.

The Dow is down 2,556.82 points, or 7%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,562.97 points, or 29.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 427.02 points, or 19%.