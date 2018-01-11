Crews battle duct fire at Bruce Mansfield Power Plant
First Energy is investigating the cause of a fire at the Bruce Mansfield Power Plant, Shippingport, Beaver County.
The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m., and started in a duct, according to FirstEnergy spokeswoman Stephanie Walton.
Several area fire departments responded to the scene.
It was extinguished about 7:30 a.m.
There were no injuries, and the fire did not pose an enviromental threat, according to Walton.
The cause and full scope of the fire are unknown, and are under investigation.
Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.