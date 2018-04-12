FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Allegheny Health Network says same-day appointments living up to promise

By Suzanne Elliott
 
Share

Michael Adrian of Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood had a pretty miserable Christmas.

“I was experiencing abdominal pain and it was not going away,” said Adrian, 62, who is on the maintenance staff of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

So on Dec. 27, Adrian called 412-DOCTORS, the same-day appointment service offered by Allegheny Health Network.

Other news
Paris 2024 Olympics Organizing Committee President Tony Estanguet pauses during an interview with the Associated Press gestures during an interview at the headquarters of Paris 2024 in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games.
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.

“I got in to see a physician’s assistant,” Adrian said. “She pressed on my abdomen and immediately sent me to the emergency room.”

Adrian had a severe infection, and colorectal surgery was performed the next day.

“If I had not gotten the appointment, who knows what would have happened,” he said.

AHN said its same-day doctors’ appointment program, launched a year ago, has served more than 154,000 people during the past 12 months.

“One year later, the program is, in our eyes, a success, creating health care access entry points that didn’t exist before,” said Kenyokee Crowell, AHN’s senior vice president of clinical access. “We remain committed to continually adapting the same-day appointment program to fit our patients’ evolving needs, and to identifying new ways in which we can break down barriers to access and provide more immediate care.”

AHN rival UPMC has always offered same-day appointments at clinics throughout its system, said spokeswoman Susan Manko.

The program provides same-day appointments Mondays through Fridays if the patient calls before 11 a.m.

Nearly 90,000 of the same-day appointments were for primary care, while 65,000 were for specialty care, such as women’s care, gastroenterology, orthopedics and dermatology, according to AHN, which has seven hospitals. But more than 30,000 of those appointments were scheduled by people who were new to AHN, or seeking a new type of care within the network.

Hospitals have been scrambling for ways to remain profitable with lower re-admission rates since 2010 when Congress passed the Hospital Re-admission Reduction Program, said Holly Hampe, director of Robert Morris University’s Health Services Administration program. AHN’s same-day appointments service is just one way for the health system to increase volume, she said.

“It is going to entice people into the network,” Hampe said.

“Every hospital is trying to keep themselves profitable and maintain patient volume,” Hampe said.

The Hospital Re-admission Reduction Program established a method for calculating a health system’s expected re-admission rate and created a system for financially penalizing hospital systems that exceeded their expected re-admission rate.

“Every hospital is trying to keep themselves profitable and how they can keep patient volume,” Hampe said.

This ratio is used to calculate the estimated payments made by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to a hospital for excess readmissions as a ratio of the payments for all discharges.

On a related matter, AHN Cancer Institute just launched the 24-hour, seven-day-a-week Cancer Nurse Line, a service open to all patients regardless of their health care or insurance provider.

By calling, 412-NURSE4U (412-687-7348), a patient or family member will be connected to a nurse trained in oncology who can advise on everything from treatment for side effects to clinical trial enrollment.

“The most important thing we do is put the patients first,” said Elie Aoun, an AHN gastroenterologist who is also the network’s medical director of Clinical Access.

“We live in an on-demand world. Why should health care be any different?”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-872-2346 or via Twitter @41Suzanne.