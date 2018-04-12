Allegheny Health Network says same-day appointments living up to promise

Michael Adrian of Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood had a pretty miserable Christmas.

“I was experiencing abdominal pain and it was not going away,” said Adrian, 62, who is on the maintenance staff of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

So on Dec. 27, Adrian called 412-DOCTORS, the same-day appointment service offered by Allegheny Health Network.

“I got in to see a physician’s assistant,” Adrian said. “She pressed on my abdomen and immediately sent me to the emergency room.”

Adrian had a severe infection, and colorectal surgery was performed the next day.

“If I had not gotten the appointment, who knows what would have happened,” he said.

AHN said its same-day doctors’ appointment program, launched a year ago, has served more than 154,000 people during the past 12 months.

“One year later, the program is, in our eyes, a success, creating health care access entry points that didn’t exist before,” said Kenyokee Crowell, AHN’s senior vice president of clinical access. “We remain committed to continually adapting the same-day appointment program to fit our patients’ evolving needs, and to identifying new ways in which we can break down barriers to access and provide more immediate care.”

AHN rival UPMC has always offered same-day appointments at clinics throughout its system, said spokeswoman Susan Manko.

The program provides same-day appointments Mondays through Fridays if the patient calls before 11 a.m.

Nearly 90,000 of the same-day appointments were for primary care, while 65,000 were for specialty care, such as women’s care, gastroenterology, orthopedics and dermatology, according to AHN, which has seven hospitals. But more than 30,000 of those appointments were scheduled by people who were new to AHN, or seeking a new type of care within the network.

Hospitals have been scrambling for ways to remain profitable with lower re-admission rates since 2010 when Congress passed the Hospital Re-admission Reduction Program, said Holly Hampe, director of Robert Morris University’s Health Services Administration program. AHN’s same-day appointments service is just one way for the health system to increase volume, she said.

“It is going to entice people into the network,” Hampe said.

“Every hospital is trying to keep themselves profitable and maintain patient volume,” Hampe said.

The Hospital Re-admission Reduction Program established a method for calculating a health system’s expected re-admission rate and created a system for financially penalizing hospital systems that exceeded their expected re-admission rate.

This ratio is used to calculate the estimated payments made by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to a hospital for excess readmissions as a ratio of the payments for all discharges.

On a related matter, AHN Cancer Institute just launched the 24-hour, seven-day-a-week Cancer Nurse Line, a service open to all patients regardless of their health care or insurance provider.

By calling, 412-NURSE4U (412-687-7348), a patient or family member will be connected to a nurse trained in oncology who can advise on everything from treatment for side effects to clinical trial enrollment.

“The most important thing we do is put the patients first,” said Elie Aoun, an AHN gastroenterologist who is also the network’s medical director of Clinical Access.

“We live in an on-demand world. Why should health care be any different?”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-872-2346 or via Twitter @41Suzanne.