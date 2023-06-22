Business Highlights: Forced labor suspected in retailer’s supply chain; Flying taxis in Paris

___

Congressional report says there’s an extremely high risk Temu’s supply chains have forced labor

NEW YORK (AP) — A Congressional report published Thursday offered a blistering critique of popular Chinese retailer Temu, with lawmakers accusing the company of failing to maintain “even the façade of a meaningful compliance program” to deter forced labor from its supply chains. In the report, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party said Temu’s business model allows it to avoid responsibility in complying with U.S. law that restricts imports from China’s Xinjiang region. Among other things, the report said Temu admitted it “does not expressly prohibit” the sale of goods from China’s Xinjiang region. The report comes a week after two bipartisan bills were introduced in Congress seeking to make changes to a century-old trade rule that benefits both Temu and the Chinese retailer Shein.

___

Lean green flying machines take wing in Paris, heralding transport revolution

LE BOURGET, France (AP) — There has been much dreamy and not always credible talk of skies filled with flying and nonpolluting electric taxis. But now their developers are preparing to deliver a future they say is just around the corner. They came this week to the France to unleash visions of momentous change in the skies. The Paris region is planning for a small fleet of electric flying taxis to operate on multiple routes when it hosts the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer. The French capital’s prospective operator is Volocopter of Germany which could be the first to fly taxis commercially if European regulators give their OK. It hopes the first passenger will be none other than French President Emmanuel Macron himself.

___

TikTok COO to step down from the company after nearly 5 years in the role

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok’s Chief Operating Officer and one of the company’s most public faces, V Pappas, is leaving the popular social media company after nearly five years at the company. In a note sent to employees Thursday morning and later shared on Twitter, Pappas said now that the company has achieved a lot of success, she felt it was the right time to move on and focus on “entrepreneurial passions.” TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said in a note sent to employees that Pappas will continue to serve as a strategic advisor. Chew also said a Disney veteran will join TikTok as the chief brand and communications officer, overseeing the company’s marketing and public relations arm.

___

UK recession fears mount after Bank of England hikes borrowing rates by more than expected

LONDON (AP) — Fears that the British economy is heading for recession have mounted sharply after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by more than anticipated. Thursday’s move to combat stubbornly high inflation will hit borrowers hard, particularly homeowners who have to refinance over the coming months. On a busy day for central bank action in Europe, the Bank of England decided to lift its main interest rate by half a percentage point to a fresh 15-year high. The size of the bank’s 13th hike in a row was somewhat of a surprise, with most economists predicting a smaller quarter-point increase.

___

May home sales rise with near record-few on the market and biggest annual price drop since 2011

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes edged higher in May and the national median sale price posted its biggest annual drop in more than a decade, as a near all-time low supply of available properties constrained the housing market. Existing home sales rose 0.2% last month from April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.3 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That’s slightly above what economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Sales sank 20.4% compared with May last year. That marks 10 consecutive months of annual sales declines of 20% or more. The national median home price fell 3.1% from May last year to $396,100, the NAR said.

___

Fed’s Powell reinforces likelihood of more rate hikes because of persistently high inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates at least once more this year because of persistently high inflation in the economy’s service sector and the surprisingly tight job market. Speaking to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell noted that “inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year.” Still, the Fed chair stressed, “inflation pressures continue to run high.″ In May, consumer prices were up 4% in May compared with 12 months earlier, down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but still double the Fed’s 2% target.

___

US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on heavy trucks and buses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government’s traffic safety agency says it will require that heavy trucks and buses include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years. Automatic braking systems in heavy vehicles would prevent nearly 20,000 crashes a year and save at least 155 lives, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. Thursday’s announcement follows a similar plan announced last month for all new passenger cars and light trucks. The actions represent the traffic safety agency’s latest move toward regulating electronic systems that take on certain tasks that drivers themselves have typically done.

___

In the effort to reopen I-95 in Philadelphia, crews get some help from a NASCAR jet dryer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The race to reopen a stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is getting a boost from a truck-mounted jet dryer that’s normally used to keep moisture off the track at the Pocono Raceway. The vehicle-mounted, kerosene fueled turbine arrived Thursday at the scene of the June 11 underpass fire. The accident closed down both directions of the heavily traveled interstate, pinching off traffic on the East Coast’s main north-south highway. A temporary fix is expected to be in place so traffic can resume in the coming days. But with rain in the forecast the NASCAR track’s dryer is expected to help by getting the asphalt dry enough for lines to be painted.

___

First gene therapy for deadly form of muscular dystrophy gets FDA approval for young kids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first gene therapy to treat a deadly form of muscular dystrophy. The treatment from Sarepta Therapeutics was approved Thursday for children ages 4 and 5 with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare muscle-wasting disease that causes early death. The approval came despite concerns from some FDA scientists about flaws in the company’s research, including its lead study which failed to show an improvement in measures like standing and climbing. But patients, physicians and and parents urged approval at a public meeting on the therapy in April. The drug received accelerated approval, meaning the FDA has the option to revoke its use if further studies don’t confirm it works.

___

The S&P 500 rose 16.20 points, or 0.4%, to 4,381.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.81 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,946.71. The Nasdaq composite rose 128.41 points, or 1% to 13,630.61. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.84 points, or 0.8%, to 1,848.18.